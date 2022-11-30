‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: How to Watch the 2-Hour Finale and What to Expect

It all comes down to this. The Masked Singer Season 8 finale is on tonight, Nov. 30, featuring one last showdown between Harp and The Lambs. It’s a two-hour episode, so fans will have plenty of time to root for their favorite singers and predict who is hiding behind the masks. Here’s when the finale airs and what to expect, plus our prediction for the winner.

The Lambs and Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 ahead of the finale | Michael Becker/FOX

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 finale time and how to watch

The Masked Singer will air at its usual time tonight, 8 p.m. ET, on FOX. However, instead of ending at 9 p.m., the show will continue for an extra hour. For LEGO Masters fans, this means a new episode will not air this week.

As always, fans can watch the finale live on FOX. But those who can’t stick around for the second hour still have another option, as the new episode will be available on Hulu the next day.

What to expect from the grand finale

It's finally here! ? #TheMaskedSinger Season Finale takes the stage TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV. ? pic.twitter.com/vPWp4HuqjR — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) November 30, 2022

So, how will The Masked Singer fill that two-hour time slot? Sometimes, the show has a “Road to the Finale” episode wedged between the semi-finals and the grand finale. However, it looks like this season’s finale will combine the two episodes. Here’s the finale synopsis, per TV Guide:

“In a special two-hour episode, [relive] the best moments of season eight, from unforgettable performances to heartwarming moments and everything in between. Then, in the next hour, both finalists sing their hearts out one last time. Only one will take home the Golden Mask Trophy and the coveted title of King or Queen of The Masked Singer!”

After the season recap, fans can see Harp and The Lambs perform their final songs before a winner is chosen. As seen in the preview below, Harp will sing Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” while The Lambs will sing Whitney Houston’s “I’m Every Woman.” At the end of the night, Harp and The Lambs will both be unmasked, but only one can take home the trophy.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 winner prediction

RELATED: William Shatner Is Officially the Oldest Contestant in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

Both Harp and The Lambs have delivered incredible performances throughout the season. The Lambs have already made Masked Singer history as the first group in the finale, so it would be even more historical if they won. However, Harp has been a favorite of fans and the judges since the beginning. Her powerful voice even brought the judges to tears. We predict that Harp will be The Masked Singer Season 8 winner.

Either way, the unmaskings should be satisfying, as many fans already have solid predictions for the identities of Harp and The Lambs. Since the beginning, viewers have recognized Harp as Glee star Amber Riley. Her voice is unmistakable, and her clues align with her roles in Glee, Dreamgirls, and The Wiz Live!.

Meanwhile, many fans think The Lambs are Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, and Chyna Phillips, who make up the pop trio Wilson Phillips. Their clue packages hinted at a band breakup, a collaboration with Paul McCartney and Rihanna, and famous parents.

Tune in tonight to find out if these predictions are correct and see who becomes the next Masked Singer champion.