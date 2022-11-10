‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8: Wrestling Fans Are Confident the Dragon Bride Is [SPOILER]

The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 7 introduced a brand new mask: Bride. The pink dragon dressed in a wedding gown took many viewers by surprise when a man’s voice could be heard singing inside the costume. And though Bride’s raspy vocals stumped the judges, many wrestling fans on social media recognized him right away. Here are the clues and predictions for the Bride.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 7, “Hall of Fame Night.”]

Bride performs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 | Michael Becker/FOX

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Bride clues

Bride was among the third group of masks competing for a spot in the semi-finals with the Harp and the Lambs. Episode 7’s other two masks were the Venus Fly Trap and the Gopher. Venus Fly Trap was eliminated first and revealed himself as entrepreneur George Foreman. Meanwhile, Gopher went up against Bride in a battle royale. Gopher lost, and his identity turned out to be funk star George Clinton.

For his first performance, Bride sang “Shut Up and Dance With Me” by Walk the Moon. In his clue monologue, Bride said he has a “rugged personality” and “an appetite for destroying things.” Additionally, he is apparently “notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds.” Bride also “vowed to rock” Hall of Fame Night, the theme of the episode.

As for visual clues, Bride’s clue package included roses, a globe, and buttons with a snake and a rock emoji. The final clue was a medal with “action hero” printed on it.

“I’m a take-action kind of bride and I have no problem playing the hero, amongst other things,” Bride said.

Who is the Bride on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8? All the predictions

As the current Queen of The Masked Singer, Bride’s identity remains a secret. However, the judges had a wide range of guesses. Nicole Scherzinger, for example, thought he could be Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme or Steven Seagal. She later changed her tune to Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale, noting a hint of a British accent in Bride’s voice. However, guest judge Joel McHale thought the accent was fake. Robin Thicke took his guess to the comedy world with Carrot Top.

Fan guesses were all over the place, as well. In a Reddit poll, some predictions included Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses, actor Jack Black, and Kiss singer Gene Simmons. However, dozens of commenters in The Masked Singer forum sided with All Elite Wrestling legend Chris Jericho. He fits the bill as both a pro wrestler and a rockstar as the lead singer for the heavy metal band Fozzy. Plus, some of the other clues fit Jericho, and fans recognized his singing voice.

How the Bride clues fit pro wrestler Chris Jericho

Bride mentioned that he “smashed a rock,” which could reference Jericho’s World title win against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2001. Jericho has also had many feuds documented with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and Christian Cage. The globe could either reference Jericho’s song, “King of My World,” or his World titles. Wrestlers also certainly have an “appetite for destroying things.”

For what it’s worth, Jenny McCarthy guessed Jericho on The Masked Singer Season 7. He wasn’t underneath a mask at the time, but his tweet response to the prediction (seen above) made him sound willing to give the show a try.

“My phone is on …” he wrote, tagging The Masked Singer.

Fans will have to wait and see if Bride is unmasked next week or if he makes it to the semi-finals. New episodes of The Masked Singer Season 8 air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.