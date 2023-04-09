‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: The 4 Best Guesses for Macaw, Ranked

Macaw has taken flight to the quarterfinals on The Masked Singer Season 9, so his identity remains a mystery. However, many fans have already predicted who is behind the mask after hearing Macaw’s voice and seeing his clues during Country Night a few weeks ago. The top guesses so far for Macaw on The Masked Singer include an American Idol runner-up, a Lord of the Rings star, and more. Here they are, ranked from most to least likely to be correct.

Nick Cannon and Macaw on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Michael Becker/Fox

1. David Archuleta

The most popular Macaw prediction, and the one we agree with the most, is David Archuleta, the runner-up on American Idol Season 7. Even before the clues were revealed, longtime fans of Archuleta recognized his voice in Macaw’s performance of “Live Like You Were Dying.”

Then, the clues provided some undeniable evidence. For example, Macaw mentioned his father bribing him with quesadillas to perform, which is just one of the ways that Archuleta’s father famously controlled his singing career. Macaw also spoke about having severe anxiety, just like Archuleta has in the past.

2. Elijah Wood

Robin Thicke guessed that Macaw was Elijah Wood based on dolphin imagery in the clue package. Wood, best known for playing Frodo in Lord of the Rings, starred in the movie Flipper when he was a teen. As a fan on Reddit pointed out, other clues fit Wood: arrows pointing north in reference to North (1994) and rain in reference to The Ice Storm (1997). However, other clues are harder to connect to Wood, so it might not be him.

3. Kevin McHale

Another popular guess for Macaw among The Masked Singer fans is Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on Glee. Macaw mentioned that he “struck gold” when he left the nest, which could mean he’s a singer who left a band to pursue a solo career. McHale was formerly a lead vocalist in the boy band NLT, and he found fame on Glee shortly after the band’s split.

Macaw also outright said “glee” in the clue package, but is that a little too obvious? Probably. We have to admit that McHale’s singing voice sounds awfully similar to Macaw’s, though. McHale’s Glee co-star, Amber Riley, won The Masked Singer as Harp last season, so maybe she convinced McHale to give the show a try.

4. Dan Smyers (of Dan + Shay)

Finally, some fans predicted that Macaw was Dan Smyders of the duo Dan + Shay. This guess is a little less believable because Macaw said he hadn’t sung country songs before, and Dan + Shay are in the country genre. Still, we’ll rank this guess as fourth best because Smyders’ voice does sound similar to Macaw’s.

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to find out who is behind the Macaw mask on The Masked Singer Season 9. What’s your guess? Let us know in the comments.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.