‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: The 4 Best Guesses for Medusa, Ranked

The Masked Singer Season 9 is almost halfway finished, and the competition is heating up with multiple talented vocalists. Medusa nearly went home in the first group, but the judges chose to save her with the Ding Dong Keep It On bell. As a result, she’ll compete in the quarterfinals in a few weeks. That gives The Masked Singer fans plenty of time to speculate on Medusa’s identity — and there have been quite a few guesses so far. Here are the best ones, ranked from most to least likely to be correct.

Medusa performs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox

1. Bishop Briggs

The overwhelmingly popular guess among fans for Medusa on The Masked Singer is Bishop Briggs. On top of having a voice and mannerisms that match the British singer-songwriter, all of Medusa’s clues can be traced back to Briggs. For example, she mentioned success coming from “the grayest of places,” which could reference Briggs’ song from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. She was also born in London (the Buckingham Palace clue) and moved to Tokyo in 1996 (the plane ticket). Medusa’s clue package even included a bishop chess piece.

With all the evidence, Medusa is most likely to be Bishop Briggs.

2. Fergie

There’s a good portion of fans who believe Medusa is actually Fergie, not Bishop Briggs. Admittedly, the singers do have similar vocal styles. Some clues also fit Fergie, including possible references to her being a dancer and performing at the Super Bowl with Black Eyed Peas.

On the other hand, some fans have argued that many of the clues require a reach to connect them to Fergie — like the reference to Chris Martin. It was once reported that Martin wrote a song about Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Fergie’s real name is Stacey Ferguson. On the other hand, Briggs directly worked with Martin when she toured with Coldplay. So, it’s less likely that Medusa is Fergie, but still a definite possibility.

3. Lorde

In the season 9 premiere, panelist Nicole Scherzinger guessed that Medusa could be Lorde because of her tone, which is similar to that of the New Zealand singer. On Twitter, a fan also pointed out that their mannerisms matched.

“I’ve been a fan of Lorde for years and just the way she moves, dances, and gets excited when she performs gives me Lorde vibes,” the fan wrote.

As for the clues, Medusa spoke about not fitting in with her peers — which is basically what Lorde’s hit song “Royals” is about. As Pitchfork notes, she and Chris Martin also worked with several other artists on a cover of “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys. Lorde even has an EP called The Love Club, which could explain the “true love” heart tattoo Medusa shared.

Other clues, like the Super Bowl reference, are tougher to explain. Because of that, it’s unlikely that Medusa is Lorde, but it’s still a good guess from The Masked Singer fans.

4. Nelly Furtado

This final guess hasn’t been shared too much by fans, but it has us intrigued: Nelly Furtado. As a fan on Reddit pointed out, the Canadian singer-songwriter performed at the Super Bowl’s Pepsi Fan Jam in 2010 and at Buckingham Palace in 2007 for an event to honor Princess Diana after her death. Her song, “Maneater,” was once performed by Zombie on The Masked Singer, which could explain Medusa’s comment about being on the show before.

On the other hand, Furtado doesn’t quite have the same tone as Medusa. But then again, contestants are allowed to disguise their voices, so that doesn’t necessarily rule Furtado out.

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to find out who is behind Medusa on The Masked Singer. In the meantime, new masks are introduced every week when new episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.