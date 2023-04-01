‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: All the Evidence Doll Is Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider

Heavy metal fans are confident they know the identity of Doll on The Masked Singer. Doll made his debut on ’80s Night, along with Moose and Scorpio, who were sent home after revealing themselves. Meanwhile, Doll won the night’s King of The Masked Singer title, so his identity remains a mystery. Based on his voice, height, and the clues, though, many Masked Singer viewers are sure Doll is Twisted Sister lead vocalist Dee Snider. Here’s all the evidence.

Doll performs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Michael Becker/Fox

Twisted Sister fans recognized Dee Snider’s voice right away when Doll sang on ‘The Masked Singer’

Before the episode aired, The Masked Singer shared an early look at Doll’s first performance: “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. The costumed celebrity had a deep singing voice and clear musical talent, although he seemed to be holding back slightly in an attempt to throw fans off. But that clearly didn’t work, as viewers guessed Dee Snider right away.

“Defs Dee Snider trying to hold back his voice — I know my rockers,” one fan wrote on a Reddit discussion of the performance.

“Dee Snider was my guess even before I heard him sing,” another person added.

For those who are unfamiliar with Snider, he joined Twisted Sister in 1976 as the band’s songwriter and lead vocalist. Together, the group released hits like “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock.” In addition to singing with Twisted Sister, Snider has acted and hosted a radio show.

Check out Snider’s performance of the National Anthem at a Chicago Bulls game. He and Doll share a similar tone. Plus, Doll appears to be fairly tall, and Snider stands at 6 foot 1. But if that’s not enough to convince you, follow the clues below.

How Doll’s clues on ‘The Masked Singer’ fit Dee Snider

In his clue package, Doll said he grew up as a “weirdo” with a “surreal” and “rocky” life. Nobody wanted to hear his voice until he “found other lost, misfit dolls” and started a group. At one point, “the man” tried to shut them down, but Doll and his crew “schooled them all.”

As for the visual clues, fans saw Doll in a box with a “try me” button, bats, a “Guys as Dolls” Playbill, hairspray, a lipstick kiss, and a farmhouse filled with animals. Erik Estrada also delivered an on-stage clue: a “Ghostwriter” ticket.

“While my movie career is scary, it’s my work with a multi-Grammy-winning artist that still blows me away,” Doll explained.

Hair we are with a clue from #DollMask… what does it mean to you? ? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/iLPRh19U6A — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 30, 2023

So, how does this all fit Snider? Let’s start with the barn animal clue, which likely references Animal House, the film that inspired “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” Snider also collaborated on an Ozzy Osbourne tribute album called Bat Head Soup, so that explains the bats. The lipstick mark is likely a nod to Snider’s signature “metal-inspired drag” look, which included red lipstick.

Snider’s radio show was called House of Hair (the hairspray), and he has an album of Broadway covers (the Playbill). He also appeared in Rock of Ages. The “scary” movie career likely nods to Snider’s film Strangeland, and he once worked with Grammy-winning singer Celine Dion.

Other ’80s rocker predictions for Doll

While none of the panelists on The Masked Singer guessed that Dee Snider was behind Doll, they had other ’80s rocker guesses. Robin Thicke predicted Gene Simons of Kiss, while Nicole Scherzinger guessed Sebastian Bach of Skid Row. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought he could be a member of Motley Crue, like Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, or Tommy Lee. While they’re all great guesses, they don’t quite fit Doll’s vocals and clues like Snider.

Fans will have to tune in next week to see if Doll is unmasked on The Masked Singer. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.