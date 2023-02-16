‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Spoilers: Who Was the Mustang?

The Mustang’s ride on The Masked Singer was cut short during the season 9 premiere. The dark horse survived the first elimination round, but they lost to Medusa in the battle royale and went home. On the bright side, eager fans got to see who was behind the mask before Mustang galloped away. Here’s who it was and what they said about their time on the show.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for the season 9 premiere of The Masked Singer.]

Mustang performs on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Michael Becker/Fox

Mustang clues and performances on ‘The Masked Singer’

Before taking to the stage on The Masked Singer, Mustang shared a bit about herself in a carnival-themed clue package. She mentioned performing in sold-out arenas, winning awards, and “collaborating” with Elvis — likely a professional musician. Mustang also mentioned having her “herd by [her] side” over the years and almost dying “more times than [she] could count.” Mustang flashed some 50-pound barbells. Her final clue was a Swag Bag where she was on the cover of a “Most Beautiful People” magazine.

Mustang then performed Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again,” and it was immediately clear that she had singing talent. Later, after Gnome was unmasked (Dick Van Dyke!), Mustang faced off against Medusa for a cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds.” The judges had a few different guesses for Mustang, including Pink, Joan Jett, Suzanne Somers, Wynonna Judd, and Chrissie Hynde.

Who was the Mustang on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Medusa won the battle royale, which meant Mustang would be unmasked. She took off her mustang head to reveal herself as country singer Sara Evans. For those who are unfamiliar with Evans, she has released 10 albums since 1997. Her hit singles include “I Could Not Ask For More,” “A Little Bit Stronger,” “Cheatin,” and “I Keep Looking.”

That Elvis clue might have thrown some fans off, considering he died in 1977 — when Evans was only six years old. However, she and many other artists got the chance to virtually duet with him on a posthumous album called Christmas Duets in 2008. Evans and Presley sang “Silent Night.”

Evans has been nominated for several Academy of Country Music Awards, American Music Awards, and American Country Awards. She won a Country Music Association Award for Music Video of the Year in 2001. Additionally, Evans was one of People Magazine’s “Most Beautiful People.”

As for her “almost dying” clue, Evans was hit by a car when she was 8 years old. In her 2020 memoir Learn to Fly, she said she landed 80 feet away.

Sara Evans thinks a schedule change contributed to her elimination

I guess the cat's out of the bag… or the Mustang is out of the stable! I had such an awesome time being a part of the masked singer Season 9 Premiere! #themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/ORTl5WW4eK — Sara Evans (@saraevansmusic) February 16, 2023

Following her elimination from The Masked Singer, Evans revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she was supposed to appear as Mustang in episode 2, “ABBA Night.” However, someone dropped out of the premiere, so she took their place. She had to learn “Here I Go Again” and “Diamonds” the night before filming. Evans believes that if she had performed on “ABBA Night” as planned, she might have advanced to the next round.

“Because, you know, if I had done ABBA night, and everybody was also doing ABBA, I probably could have stayed on longer. But then at the same time, I was missing my kids and I have so much going on in my career,” she said. “So I was like, you know, God knew exactly what to do and the perfect amount of time that I needed to be involved. So I’m very grateful.”

New episodes of The Masked Singer air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.