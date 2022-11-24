Is ‘The Masked Singer’ on Tonight, Nov. 24? Harp Returns in Thanksgiving Semi-Finals

The Masked Singer is giving fans a little something extra to feel thankful for this Thanksgiving. In addition to last night’s usual Wednesday episode, there will be another new episode tonight with a Thanksgiving theme. Even more exciting is the fact that it’s the semi-finals, meaning fan-favorite costumed singer Harp will finally return. Here’s how to watch The Masked Singer tonight and what to expect.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 up to the semi-finals.]

Harp on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 | Michael Becker/FOX

Is ‘The Masked Singer’ on tonight? How to watch the season 8 semi-finals on Thanksgiving

It’s a rare treat for fans to get two episodes of The Masked Singer in one week. Last night, Snowstorm — the reigning Queen of The Masked Singer — went up against Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo in a Fright Night-themed episode. The winner of the evening took the final spot in the semi-finals, which are happening tonight.

Fans can tune into The Masked Singer tonight, Nov. 24, at its usual time, 8 p.m. ET, on FOX. Additionally, those who can’t watch The Masked Singer live due to Thanksgiving festivities will be able to catch it on Hulu the next day. The other episodes from this season are also available on Hulu.

What to expect during the Thanksgiving semi-finals tonight

The Masked Singer Season 8 debuted a brand new Battle Royale-style format with double the unmaskings in every episode. After three performances each night, one singer was eliminated, while the other two went head-to-head in a sing-off. The winners of the battles were dubbed the Kings or Queens of The Masked Singer.

Now, it’s time for The Masked Singer royals to face off against each other. Harp, the winner of Group A, will return to the show alongside Group B’s Queens, The Lambs, and Group C’s winner, Snowstorm. It’s not clear yet how the semi-finals will lead into the finale next week. However, at least one of these singers will likely be unmasked.

Many fans already have predictions for the identities behind Harp, The Lambs, and Snowstorm. Glee star Amber Riley is an overwhelmingly popular guess for Harp, while musical trio Wilson Phillips could be behind The Lambs. As for Snowstorm, some fans believe she’s comedian Nikki Glaser.

Who was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 so far?

The Masked Singer Season 8 has featured plenty of shocking (and not-so-shocking) reveals so far. Here are all of this season’s unmaskings up to the semi-finals:

Knight: William Shatner

Hedgehog: Eric Idle

Hummingbird: Chris Kirkpatrick

Pi-Rat: Jeff Dunham

Panther: Montell Jordan

Mummies: Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, and Christopher Knight

Fortune Teller: Daymond John

Maize: Mario Cantone

Mermaid: Gloria Gaynor

Beetle: Jerry Springer

Robo Girl: Kat Graham

Walrus: Joey Lawrence

Milkshake: Le’Veon Bell

Venus Fly Trap: George Foreman

Gopher: George Clinton

Bride: Chris Jericho

Avocado: Adam Carolla

Sir Bug a Boo: Linda Blair

Scarecrow: Ray Parker Jr.

Stay tuned to the semi-finals and the two-hour finale on Nov. 30 to find out the remaining singers’ identities. New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

