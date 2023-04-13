Why ‘The Matrix’ Didn’t Bring 1 of Its Biggest Stars Back for the Sequels

Few pop culture moments match the way The Matrix franchise exploded onto the scene. The action blockbuster rolled out a showy, Hong Kong action-inspired crowd-pleaser with heady science fiction underpinnings. Its iconic imagery, revitalization of Keanu Reeves as a major star, and controversial plot made it an instant modern classic.

The Matrix was packed with fantastic supporting actors who made a big impression on audiences. From Joe Pantoliano as Cypher to Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus, a whole new audience could appreciate some of Hollywood’s finest character actors. But one of the biggest breakout stars from the first film never returned to The Matrix franchise.

‘The Matrix’ franchise changed action movies and pop culture in general

Keanu Reeves as Neo | Warner Bros.

The Matrix was never an underdog project. The Wachowski Sisters had already proven their directing chops with the dark thriller Bound. Huge names like Will Smith and Jet Li drifted in and out of the project while it lingered in a lengthy development period. New technology, with new techniques, marked the production of the first film in the series.

Its impact upon release was instant and massive. Action films instantly shifted gears, including Hong Kong-inspired action scenes and slow-motion action in almost every major release for several years. Video games added blatantly Matrix-like plots, characters, and bullet-time gameplay features. According to the New York Post, black dusters and sunglasses had a big moment in fashion.

What happened to the actor who played Tank?

One of the most striking characters in The Matrix was Tank, operator of the rebel hovercraft the Nebuchadnezzar. The character was played by experienced screen and stage actor Marcus Chong. His leading man experience in Broadway productions and as activist Huey P. Newton in the film Panther brought emotional weight to Tank.

When The Matrix Reloaded was announced, fans were looking forward to more from Chong as Tank. But, according to Looper, the character was killed off in between movies. Among the many controversies triggered by the off-kilter sequel in The Matrix franchise, one of the biggest questions was: Where’s Tank?

It turns out that his unceremonious absence was entirely unrelated to the series’s lore. More reality-based concerns led to his dismissal. The Panther actor asked for a higher paycheck than he was offered to return for Reloaded and Revolutions. Unfortunately for Chong and his fans, the Wachowskis decided it was best to write out his character instead of paying up.

How ‘The Matrix’ franchise continued without Tank

Some might argue that Chong dodged a bullet by missing out on the Matrix sequels. Both Reloaded and Revolutions were seen as confusing and all-around lesser than the original film, according to Film Inquiry.

Over time, re-appraisals see these obtuse movies in a far more positive light. But upon release, the overt religious material and increasingly convoluted storytelling turned off many fans and critics alike.

A fourth film, The Matrix Resurrections, came out in 2021. This time, Fishburne was the actor left out of even negotiating to reprise his role as Morpheus. The original version of the character was killed off in a video game spinoff years before. But given what happened with Tank, it’s hard not to wonder if the veteran actor’s likely large salary demands might have been a bigger problem.

Just as Tank was replaced by a new character named Link, Morpheus was replaced by, well, Morpheus — a younger, remixed version of the character that is not technically the same person.

Resurrections was another controversial franchise entry, partly because of this strange storytelling choice. But, like the previous sequels, its confounding nature may keep it interesting to revisit years removed from the original release.