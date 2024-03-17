The McBee Dynasty is the latest reality TV series to fascinate fans. The series, which premiered earlier in the week, follows the McBee family and their interactions while they work together on their ranch. Family dynamics and relationships also come into play. The series was developed after a production crew visited a ranch while Steven McBee Jr. was filming Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. While the shows are much different there is some overlap. The dating competition series is bleeding into the family reality show now. Steven McBee Jr. was dating Calah Jackson, the woman who won his heart on Joe Millionaire, during season 1 of The McBee Dynasty. Steven Jr. recently revealed where his relationship with Calah Jackson stands now.

Are Steven McBee Jr. and Calah Jackson still together?

While the series was filmed a while ago, Steven McBee Jr. is willing and ready to update fans about his relationship. The reality TV star told USA Network that he and Calah Jackson are currently in a good place. Apparently, they are happy to be together. He went on to explain that The McBee Dynasty captured their relationship during a bit of an odd time.

The McBee family | Emerson Miller/PEACOCK via Getty Images

He told the publication that while filming the show’s premiere season, he and Calah had just reconnected after some time away from each other. Steven Jr. said the series captured the period in time when they were working through what broke them apart in the first place. They have since gotten to a good place. He, unlike his father and brother, isn’t concerned with how the series will impact his relationship. Both Steven McBee and Cole McBee told USA Networks that they had some concerns about how the series might affect their relationships. They were both worried about how they would be perceived.

Some ‘The McBee Dynasty’ viewers aren’t convinced the couple will last

Not everyone is convinced that Steven McBee Jr. and Calah Jackson are a match made in heaven, though. Fans who devoured season 1 of The McBee Dynasty noted how “shady” some of Steven Jr.’s dealings with Calah seemed. The duo have had their problems along the way, and Steven Jr. doesn’t seem particularly interested in fully committing.

Prior to appearing on The McBee Dynasty, Steven Jr. appeared on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. That is where he met Calah and ultimately chose her as the winner of his season. Their romance wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. The rancher ended things with Calah and opted to rekindle a relationship with runner-up Annie Jorgensen in 2022. That romance didn’t last particularly long, either. According to People, the duo was “taking things slow” so Steven Jr. could “heal” from his previous relationship. By 2023, Jorgensen was out of the picture, and it appears Calah was back in.