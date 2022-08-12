‘The Meatball Show’: Petition for MTV to Give Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese a Real Talk Show

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese host “The Meatball Show” in this week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. But we’re here to suggest MTV give the reality stars their own talk show outside of the reality show. Consider this our petition to see more from “Snooki” and Deena on an official version of “The Meatball Show.”

‘The Meatball Show’s humble origins on Instagram

At the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nicole and Deena consistently went on Instagram Live and talked about their lives. At the time, Nicole was on a break from filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation because of the drama that occurred at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. The duo called these videos “The Meatball Show” and frequently talked about making the show a real thing.

“Me and Nicole are kind of hoping that this ‘Meatball Show’ will take off,” Deena shared on Instagram in June 2020. “We would love to do a real ‘Meatball Show’ and be able to hang out with all of you,” Nicole added. Now, that’s kind of the case in season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jerry Springer and Aimee Hall are guests in ‘The Meatball Show’s first successful episode

After investing their own money into Claude the She-Shed, Nicole and Deena welcome their very first guests to “The Meatball Show.” First, the duo spoke with legendary talk-show host Jerry Springer while consuming copious amounts of wine. After all, you can’t be a “Meatball” if you aren’t a little sauced.

During Springer’s appearance, Deena’s husband Chris Buckner served as the “Meatball of Ceremonies,” leading them through a guessing game where they had to guess whether the episode title was from Jerry Springer or Jersey Shore. Deena and Nicole also picked Springer’s brain for advice regarding what to do with the drama Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has stirred up this season.

After Springer’s appearance, the Meatballs welcomed another guest to their first episode. They were expecting to see Amy Schumer, as Nicole previously messaged her and she agreed to be a guest. But none other than Floribama Shore star Aimee Hall showed up instead. Perhaps Schumer will show up in the next episode of “The Meatball Show.”

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese have the hosting thing down

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation proves “The Meatball Show” has what it takes to become a success. Sure, Deena steals the show in this week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but both hosts were equally wined up at some point or another.

you're invited behind-the-scenes of The Meatball Show ?

Regardless, Nicole has already proven her hosting abilities on Messyness. With two experienced co-host and Nicole’s fearless approach to messaging celebrities on Instagram about being guests, what could go wrong? Take a chance here, MTV!

If that’s not enough to convince the network to bring “The Meatball Show” to live, consider this: they come with a built-in team. Chris is effectively a producer and Angelina provides chauffeur services for the guests. She may have found one on the side of the road and another in a parking lot, but she got them to the she-shed studio. Either way, with a producer and driver already on staff, there’s already less coordination on MTV’s part.

What really kept us around was the spillage of wine. How much wine can Nicole and Deena collectively spill onto Claude’s cheetah print carpeting? Someone should create a tracking device for the next episode.

So, what do you say MTV? Is there a real “Meatball Show” in our future? Rest assured we’re ready to cover it whenever.

Until then, tune in to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation every Thursday for more from your favorite Meatballs.

