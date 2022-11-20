The Moment Audrina Patridge Realized She Needed to Divorce Corey Bohan

Reality TV celebrity Audrina Patridge and athlete Corey Bohan were married from 2016 to 2018. Here’s what The Hills star says made her realize it was time to get divorced.

Audrina Patridge says she thought marriage would improve her relationship

Patridge, who shares a daughter with her ex-husband, says the relationship was “toxic.” During an interview on the Call Me Daddy podcast, she talks about the relationship and how it started to deteriorate.

“It’s not a secret that [the relationship] was toxic,” says Patridge. “I mean, there’s pictures of me crying all the time on the street. I tried to hide it from a lot of people because it’s embarrassing, it’s humiliating. I thought if we got married and now, we have this beautiful child together, things would be great.”

The moment Audrina Patridge knew she wanted a divorce

Patridge reportedly filed for divorce just 10 months after she married Bohan. Patridge reveals the moment she knew she had to get a divorce during the Call Me Daddy podcast. Partridge says she made the decision after her husband allegedly pushed her while she was holding their baby.

“I froze,” says Patridge. “And I didn’t know what to do. I knew that moment I called the police, that’s the end of it. He wasn’t going to change. And I gave him so many chances. And once I had my daughter, it’s like I wasn’t living for me anymore.”

Patridge says she finds co-parenting with her ex-husband to be difficult. “Honestly, that is the hardest thing for me right now,” she tells In Touch. “When your ex is uncooperative and makes everything difficult, [reading this book Joint Custody With a Jerk] is helping me a lot because it’s been a struggle.”

Audrina Patridge says divorce has been difficult

Patridge admits it was hard to end her relationship. She tells People it was like experiencing a death.

“Divorce is like mourning a death,” Patridge tells the publication. “You’re ending a chapter in your life. And when you have a child in the mix, it makes things harder. Then, to add in publicity and people judging you… makes it a million times worse.”

Patridge says she has taken time to heal and attend therapy. She’s focused on getting back on track and reclaiming her life.

“The last five years, that’s all I focused on—healing and going to therapy,” Patridge tells Entertainment Tonight Canada. “And doing different spiritual things and going to church and connecting with other people who have been through the same things. I don’t want to bring what I’ve been through into a new relationship. I want to heal, I want my daughter to have the best of me, and to know she’s going to grow up to be strong and not ever have to go through those things. I can guide her in the right way.”

