‘The Monkees’: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Mike Nesmith’s Iconic Wool Hat

Mike Nesmith and his green wool hat became synonymous with The Monkees from the series’ first episode in Sept. 1966. The head topper, which Mike wore in his screen test, became such an essential talisman to Mike that it became part of his on-screen persona. However, Mike’s hat has a deeper meaning, and the mysterious story comes directly from his first wife, Phyllis.

Peter Tork, Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz in a scene still from the television series ‘The Monkees’ | NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Why did Mike Nesmith wear a wool hat?

Mike Nesmith originally wore a wool hat to his Monkees television audition in 1966. Although the audition was held in California, Nesmith wore the topper to keep his hair from blowing in his face as he rode his motorcycle to the audition, reported MeTV.

During his original audition for The Monkees, Nesmith clowned around with producers Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider wearing the cap. The series’ first episode would later include his audition tape, where the hat was prominently perched atop his head. A recut version aired as the tenth episode of The Monkees‘ first season.

In a 1966 TV guide listing promoting the fledgling series. Nesmith’s character was known as “Wool Hat” before his name was changed to Mike. But the hat appeared to have a deeper meaning than just a prop piece to The Monkees guitarist. His first wife, Phyllis, explained its history.

Mike Nesmith’s wool hat was from his closet

In an interview with Tiger Beat Magazine, reprinted by the Cool Cherry Cream website, Mike’s then-wife Phyllis revealed personal details about the chapeau. She admitted the hat was from the closet of The Monkees star.

“He’s had it for years and years and years, and he wore it around Texas,” Phyllis revealed. However, she had no idea where he got it but assumed it was unique to her husband.

“he would never even tell me. I think the original hat may have had some sentimental attachment. It may have been knitted by somebody who meant a lot to Mike,” she explained.

Phyllis revealed that the iconic accessory became a part of Mike’s legend while getting dressed for a night at Ledbetters for one of their “hoots.” She said, “He got dressed one night, and I remember watching him dress, and he asked me what looked best as he tried different outfits.”

She continued, “I said, ‘Please, wear your hat. And you should take your harmonica because you groove with your harmonica.’ Just before he left the house, he put on the wool hat, and I said, ‘Yes, the hat makes it Michael, and you should wear the blue jean jacket because that’s just you.'”

Phyllis said Mike always wore the hat from that point on

Phyllis and Mike Nesmith in 1967 | George Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

From that moment on, Phyllis told Tiger Beat that Mike and the cap were one. He always wore it, and it became part of his everyday life. Phyllis said the hat symbolized Mike’s decision “to be totally himself.” She also said, “he wore it everywhere.”

After two seasons of The Monkees, where the green chapeau sat atop Nesmith’s head, he finally found a way to get rid of the item. Monkees lore suggests that Nesmith tossed the hat to a fan in the crowd during a concert appearance.

For the past five decades since The Monkees series ended, the clothing item remains synonymous with Nesmith. In 2019, The Monkees Live Almanac reported that a “Mike Hat” apparel collection made its debut. Each item featured a sketch of Nesmith’s topper.