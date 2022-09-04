‘The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Once Told a Reporter of His ‘Difficult’ Personality, ‘You Can Never Be Too Sure About Me’

When speaking with reporters, the result was historically hit or miss with The Monkees guitarist and songwriter Mike Nesmith. The entertainer had a history of being very welcoming or standoffish when talking to the press. He was called the “difficult Monkee,” a label he didn’t agree or disagree with. In a vintage interview, Nesmith once told a reporter, “you can never be too sure about me,” when asked about his challenging personality.

Mike Nesmith | Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Mike Nesmith often spoke of his Monkees past, but always as an observer

In interviews, Nesmith faced questions about his Monkees history. A generation of fans intertwined the television show and the band’s music. Nesmith would always punctuate his statements as more of an observer of the madness the group generated than being in its mix.

For example, in an interview with USA Today, Nesmith was approached by one interviewer who cited a quote from the musician who called himself “the difficult Monkee who won’t talk about his Monkee past.”

Nesmith responded, “My sense of The Monkees has stayed fairly consistent over the years. The Monkees belong to the people and the fans and not to me — and I don’t think they ever can be a part of me in that way.”

He continued, “I am forever grateful and happy for the association and feel it is positive and beneficial in my life. In the context of my overall career, The Monkees experience is a substantial and welcome part of the puzzle.”

Mike Nesmith revealed this personality trait in early interactions with the press

"The only time you saw long-haired kids on television was when they were being arrested. And then [#TheMonkees] come along and all we want to do is have fun and dance and sing and help little old ladies across the road." –#MickyDolenz



?: PA Images/Getty Images. #Rock #Icons pic.twitter.com/EWZlFjRuqZ — The Monkees (@TheMonkees) May 11, 2022

In an interview conducted in Feb. 1967 for 16 Magazine, Nesmith spoke of his personality after a reporter asked him a direct question about his traits. Cool Cherry Cream reprinted the interview in its entirety.

A reporter asked Nesmith, “how would you describe your personality?”

He responded, “I wouldn’t. I’ll leave that up to you, but—remember—you can never be sure about me.”

Nesmith also shared in the same interview that he liked to spend time alone.

“I have a ‘loner’ streak, and I like to ‘disappear’ once in a while; I drive off and turn up hours later. I also write songs when I can find a little time to myself,” he shared.

He also shared other telling information about his personality in an interview geared primarily toward teenage girls

Nesmith told 16 Magazine that he had three words of advice for a girl who wanted to “like him.” (At that point, he was married to wife Phyllis Nesmith, and the couple shared one son, Christian.)

He deadpanned, “Don’t wreck my car, be careful of slide rules, and don’t like me.”

Nesmith shared one of his most prized possessions with Beatles member George Harrison.

“A special-made Gretsch 12-string guitar I have. There are only two others like it in the world. George Harrison has one, and Chet Atkins has the other. But—material things are not necessarily the most important things. Remember that,” he said.

