The Monkees Mike Nesmith Left Dumbstruck After Seeing ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ at Beatles Recording Session

The Monkees Mike Nesmith was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time in Feb. 1967 when he was invited to a Beatles recording session. However, as historic as that moment was, Nesmith was even more dumbstruck at the event by the “most beautiful woman” he had ever seen, who attended on the arm of a legendary musician.

Mike Nesmith photographed in the late 1960s | Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

Mike Nesmith’s strange telegram led to a friendship with John Lennon

In his Infinite Tuesday biography, Nesmith spoke of his first meeting with Lennon and their subsequent friendship. “Before I arrived in London, I had not met John Lennon and didn’t even know how to contact him. So I thought if I could meet him, it would be a great addition to the trip,” Nesmith wrote.

Nesmith sent Lennon a telegram so it would arrive separately from other fan mail. “I wrote something like, ‘Hi, I would like to meet you if you have time. I’m at the Grosvenor House in London.’ I signed the letter, ‘God is Love,’ Mike Nesmith,” the guitarist concluded.

Nesmith explained he didn’t know what part of the message worked. However, Lennon called several hours after receiving the telegram to invite Nesmith and his wife to stay at his home.

The Monkees songwriter and guitarist said upon his arrival, Lennon was checking out the cover of Captain Beefheart and His Magic Band’s album “Safe as Milk.” Nesmith admitted he was pleased Lennon had the album as he attended its sessions and was a friend of Beefheart.

Lennon asked Nesmith if he wanted a beverage. The Monkees guitarist replied he would like a glass of milk. Lennon told his wife, “Well, we’re in for a good time, aren’t we?”

Nesmith later clarified, “I’d love a drink of something in a moment. I would like a glass of milk to settle my stomach from the ride out.” The musicians subsequently realized they shared the same wry sense of humor.

Mike Nesmith saw ‘the most beautiful woman’ at The Beatles recording session

The Beatles’ “A Day in the Life” was one of their most innovative recordings. A 40-piece orchestra came together at Abbey Road to provide the climactic ending to the song.

The classical musicians were given costume pieces to wear to lighten the mood. Beatles producer George Martin wanted the musicians not to follow an orchestral leader. He instructed them to play what they felt from a quiet beginning to a crescendo.

The session was attended by a rock and roll who’s who of the late 1960s. Brian Jones, Keith Richards, Donovan, Mick Jagger, and others participated in the session. Nesmith also was in the house, where he was momentarily diverted by the recording of “A Day in the Life” by a beautiful woman.

In a YouTube interview with Australian Musician, Nesmith shared the moment that left him stunned at 10:30. “I have to squint my eyes, but I don’t remember much. It seemed like a who’s who of rock and roll royalty that was there at the time.”

He continued, “When Mick [Jagger] showed up with Marianne Faithfull, I thought that is a rock and roll mama. That’s the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.” Faithfull and Jagger dated for four years, from 1966 through 1970.

The Monkees guitarist said being in The Beatles’ presence was ‘great’

Nesmith felt honored to be at that particular session. It allowed him to understand better how The Beatles worked as a music group and the lengths to which they would go to achieve a unique sound.

He said, “To be in their presence was just great.” However, he admitted Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison “weren’t recording except for the ending, the big orchestral ending.”

Nesmith laughed and admitted, “The rest of it was beer and weed and sitting and talking.” He acknowledged he spoke the most to Lennon as he stayed at his house.”

The Monkees guitarist became wistful at the unforgettable memory. “John and I talked a lot. I was staying at his house at the time. He was a lovely man.”

“I really loved him, I thought he was great. Next thing I know, he was gone, and it’s all a memory, but it’s a great memory,” Nesmith concluded.

John Lennon and Mike Nesmith never worked together musically. However, Lennon assured Nesmith during those sessions that The Monkees were not a cheap imitation of The Beatles. Per NME, Lennon said, “I think you’re the greatest comic talent since the Marx Brothers. I’ve never missed one of your programs.”