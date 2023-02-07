The Monkees Peter Tork: ‘I Should’ve Fought’ Harder to Sing Lead on ‘Headquarters’ Tune

The Monkees bassist Peter Tork spent most of his time as a band member singing backup for Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith, and Micky Dolenz. But, when given a chance to sing lead on songs such as “Your Auntie Grizelda” and “Come on In,” Peter’s vocal abilities shone through. However, there was one song on the band’s third album, Headquarters, that Peter regretted not singing lead on. He later admitted, “I should’ve fought to do it.”

Peter Tork once joked he ‘forgot’ to sing songs outside Monkees tunes

Peter played the role of the clown on The Monkees television show. However, behind the scenes, he was the most accomplished musician with the most natural abilities in the group, and that was no joke.

The Monkees musical director Don Kirshner and producers Tommy Boyce and Bobby Hart didn’t feature Peter as a key vocalist. However, that didn’t mean he didn’t have the skills necessary to deliver a hit song.

During the filming of a 1995 episode of Boy Meets World, Peter admitted to The Los Angeles Times that he never stopped singing or appreciating the tunes fans knew and loved. “I’ve sung Monkees songs all my life,” he admitted. “I had almost forgotten how [to sing other songs].”

He joked, “I have never sung anything else in 30 years. In the shower, I sing nothing but Monkees songs. The same songs, over and over. I sing all the parts. That’s all I ever sing.”

However, there was one song on the band’s third album he regrets not pushing to sing lead on. Instead, the tune was led by Davy, with Peter providing harmonies.

Peter Tork regrets not fighting to sing lead on this one ‘Headquarters’ song

In an interview for Guitar World, Peter spoke of his regret for not pushing to sing lead on one song from The Monkees Headquarters, which he said: “has me written all over it.”

“There’s some frustration there. But in retrospect, I can see I wasn’t the guy for most of those things,” Peter said of some of The Monkees’ earlier recorded works.

“I did the one song, ‘Your Auntie Grizelda,’ during the first two albums.” He continued, “On the second album, I had a few lines here and there, and I shared a lead vocal with Micky on ‘Words.’ There’s a song or two I might’ve done as well or better than the other guys because of the dramatic meaning.”

“There’s a song on Headquarters called ‘Early Morning Blues and Greens.’ I look back and think, ‘I should’ve fought to do that song.’ It has me written all over it. And I should’ve been the guy who sang it,” Peter concluded of the Diane Hilderbrand and Jack Keller song.

The bottom line was great songs, and The Monkees had plenty; Peter admits

The Monkees recorded good pop songs. This element wasn’t lost on the multi-instrumentalist.

Therefore, whatever regrets he may have had in the recording studio, Peter knew the band’s luck at having some of the greatest songwriters in the industry providing their music. This allowed The Monkees to succeed right out of the gate.

“I wasn’t resentful because we had songs by Tommy Boyce, Bobby Hart, Carole King, and Neil Diamond,” he shared. “Shades of Gray” was written by Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil — masters. We would play these songs and say, ‘Yeah, that’s a good song. Let’s do it.’ And that’s all we cared about. Having great songs.”