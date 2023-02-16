The Monkees Peter Tork Learned ‘So Much’ From an Impromptu Jam Session with Ringo Starr

The Monkees musician Peter Tork had the excellent opportunity to play with and learn from some of the most iconic musicians of the 1960s and 70s. One of his most memorable jam sessions included Ringo Starr, who played the drums, while Peter handled the keyboards. In an interview, Peter said he was grateful to have learned “so much” from The Beatles percussionist.

The Monkees and The Beatles crossed paths many times in their careers

Mike Nesmith, Peter Tork, Micky Dolenz, and Davy Jones crossed paths with the Fab Four several times. Mike and John Lennon became fast friends when The Monkees member scheduled a meeting during a trip to London with his wife, Phyllis.

In his biography “Infinite Tuesday,” Nesmith spoke of his first meeting with Lennon and their subsequent friendship. “Before I arrived in London, I had not met John Lennon and didn’t even know how to contact him. So I thought if I could meet him, it would be a great addition to the trip,” Nesmith wrote.

Mike sent John a telegram. Several hours after it, John invited Mike and Phyllis to stay at home he shared with his wife, Cynthia.

Micky befriended Paul McCartney in London in 1967. He said in an interview with Westood, “We had dinner and hung out and talked. He invited me down to Abbey Road Studios. I was there when they were tracking ‘Good Morning, Good Morning.’ Then I was back for a couple of other things and the big Sgt. Pepper’s finale.”

Peter made the acquaintance of both George and Ringo when they paid a visit to his California home. There, an impromptu jam session allowed Peter to learn even more technique tricks from The Beatles’ drummer.

Peter Tork learned ‘so much’ from an impromptu jam session with Ringo Starr

Peter spoke to Rolling Stone and shared a story about a time he jammed at his home with Steve Stills, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. He called the experience “fabulous.”

“Steve was there, and he was embarrassed. He shook hands with George and turned his back on him, the way shy guys will do,” Peter revealed.

He continued, ‘We all jammed, Stephen and George and Ringo. I was on keyboards, and I don’t remember who played bass. It was fabulous to hear Ringo play. My God, what a drummer.

“He was good. He was so solid, and his authority was astounding. I learned so much just by playing with him for five minutes; it was a wonderful experience.”

The Monkees bassist reflected on good times during that period

Peter lived in a home just north of Laurel Canyon, in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains. His home was a hotbed of musicians who regularly stopped by to commiserate and have fun.

He told Rolling Stone his pals would “mostly come over in the afternoon. Sometimes I would wake up to find them swimming with a half-empty gallon of wine floating in the pool.”

Peter recalled his friends “would come barreling in at 2 or 3 in the afternoon, peel off their clothes and pile into the pool. It’s a funny thing about artists, I guess. You don’t know whether you’re creating or not.”

Peter’s house was a highly creative, freewheeling space. Therefore, musicians of all kinds felt right at home. These creators included The Beatles and Ringo and George, “who came by on separate occasions.”