‘The Office’: Mindy Kaling Thinks Kelly Would Be an Influencer

It’s no secret that Mindy Kaling is responsible for some of the immense success that The Office has received. Naturally, fans recall that she was a part of the show’s large ensemble cast. In the show, Kaling portrayed Kelly Kapoor, a cheery yet boy-crazed customer service rep at Dunder Mifflin. But Kaling’s talents weren’t just limited to her character. She was also a writer on the show, penning fan-favorite episodes like “The Injury,” “The Dundies,” and “Niagra.” Later on in the series, Kaling also became an executive producer because of her contributions to the show.

Mindy Kaling thinks Kelly Kapoor from ‘The Office’ would be an influencer

Because Kaling was so involved, she has plenty of opinions about the show. In fact, she’s even thought about what Kelly would be up to today if The Office was still airing. Since her character was obsessed with all things pop culture and fashion, the Never Have I Ever creator believes that Kelly would try her luck as an influencer. However, Kaling thinks it would only be a matter of time before Kelly got herself into trouble.

Kaling thinks her character would be canceled

While speaking with Variety about The Office, Kaling explained her sentiments about Kelly. “I think she would have quit Dunder Mifflin to become an influencer, and then probably be canceled, almost immediately,” the actor revealed. “Actually, most of the characters on that show would be canceled by now.”

Not only does Kaling believe that the characters would be canceled, but she doesn’t think that the show would fly in today’s time. This is a sentiment that other members of The Office cast have expressed in the past. According to Kaling, the humor that made the show special wouldn’t pass today, and this is something she’s spoken with her fellow writers about.

Kaling and other writers think that much of ‘The Office’ wouldn’t work today

“The writers who I’m still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn’t make now,” Kaling explained about The Office. “Tastes have changed, and honestly, what offends people has changed so much now. I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show.”

It’s certainly interesting that Kaling feels that The Office wouldn’t work in today’s time. Though the show’s humor can sometimes be categorized as outdated, many people continue to fall in love with the show year after year. Streaming services have made the show accessible to millions, and surely not all of them are tuning in because of the show’s “taboo” nature. Still, Kaling’s thoughts likely indicate that the reboot that some fans are still hoping for is pretty much out of the question.