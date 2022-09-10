The Official ‘Gilmore Girls’ Instagram Feed Thinks They’ve Found Luke Danes’ Best Rant

Luke Danes was a man of many rants. The surly diner owner went off repeatedly on Taylor Doose and other Stars Hollow residents. Over the seven-season run of Gilmore Girls, Luke offered passionate monologues on everything from his relationship with Lorelai Gilmore to beloved Stars Hollow events to holiday decor. The official Gilmore Girls Instagram feed recently picked out what they consider to be Luke’s greatest, impassioned speech. Still, they were open to fan input.

The ‘Gilmore Girls’ Instagram feed loves when Luke flips out on Taylor Doose

The official Gilmore Girls Instagram feed has become incredibly active in recent months. With new merchandise, active social media pages, and actor schedules opening up, fans feel confident that a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life could eventually be in the works. They’ll need to settle for the show’s Instagram, and Twitter feeds until an official announcement is made by Netflix or Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The best Luke rant? The thread below is open for debate. #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/YUHxnfhxLh — Gilmore Girls (@GilmoreGirls) September 2, 2022

The official Gilmore Girls Instagram feed recently posted about their favorite Luke Danes rant. The show’s social media feed argues that Luke losing it on Taylor Doose in the season 4 premiere is his best rant. In the episode, Luke returns from a cruise with Nicole to find out Taylor blew open a wall and installed a large window between Luke’s Diner and Taylor’s new candy shop. While we agree Luke’s rant is fantastic, watching him throw the candy around the store to emphasize his frustration makes the scene special. While we and Gilmore Girls fans agree it was a great moment, we must acknowledge other Luke rants.

Fans love it, too, but they’ve nominated other Luke Danes rants as the best

While fans agree that watching Luke Danes give Taylor Doose a stern talking to is a great moment, they also have a few Luke rants that they want to nominate. One Instagram user selected the moment Luke finally snaps on Jess Mariano for stealing Pierpont, as Luke’s best rant. Peirpont was Babette’s beloved garden gnome.

Several Gilmore Girls fans admitted that they love Luke’s rant about New York City in the season 5 episode, “Blame Booze and Melville.” In a unique moment, Luke attempts to stifle his feelings about the urban environment of Manhattan. Still, with Lorelai egging him on, he unleashes about everything he hates about New York City. He offered a similar rant in episode 20 of the series. Instead of hating on New York City, Gilmore Girls fans found Luke running through a long list of why he hates shopping malls. Luke pushing Jess into the pond might not have been a true Luke Danes rant, but it’s still a classic example of Luke losing his cool. It should be an honorable mention.

We have our own favorite Luke Danes rant

While every Luke moment mentioned by fans is fantastic, we have our own favorite moment. We love Luke’s big moment in the season 5 episode, “But I’m a Gilmore!” In the episode, Luke is tasked with cooking at the Dragonfly Inn when Sookie St. James finds herself unexpectedly on bed rest.

Scott Patterson as Luke Danes in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Neil Jacobs/Netflix

Luke finally loses his cool when he realizes Sookie has taken up residence in one of the inn’s bedrooms so she can keep an eye on what Luke is doing in her kitchen. In a spirited moment, Luke storms into Sookie’s room and says, “There will be no more of this. No more calls. No more questions. No more ladles that leave that kitchen. I don’t care what bed you’re in. That is between you and your husband and God, I hope a qualified therapist. But you will not interfere with me anymore. Period.”

The moment between the dueling chefs is so succinct but so passionate that we can’t help but laugh every time. In the end, Sookie admits that Luke is a great cook and that his lamb chops are amazing. She never did agree that putting goat cheese in the fennel salad was a good idea, though.

RELATED: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Scott Patterson Reveals the Hardest Thing About Acting