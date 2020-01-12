The One Reason Why Drake Regrets Beefing with Chris Brown

Drake and Chris Brown‘s drama seems to go way back. But recently, the pair has decided to put the past behind them. Many people were surprised when Brown teased social media that a collaboration with Drake was possibly in the works. In a recent interview, Drake spoke on his feelings surrounding the issue and why he even regrets beefing with Brown in the first place. Here is a rundown of everything leading the surprising duo up to this point.

Chris Brown and Rihanna’s complicated history

Brown and Rihanna’s history together is essential in understanding the past and the present dynamic between Brown and Drake. After collaborating together in 2007, Rihanna and Brown instantly became attracted to one another.

In the spring of 2008 Rihanna finally confirmed the romantic nature of her relationship with the successful singer. For a while, the couple appeared extremely happy together.

However, in 2009 the couple canceled their scheduled performance for the Grammy Awards due to a domestic dispute. An argument between the couple led to Brown physically attacking Rihanna. The relationship ended abruptly as the pair attempted to move forward separately amidst vicious headlines and stories.

Drake and Rihanna’s mysterious past

Drake met Rihanna in 2005 while she was filming a music video for “Pon De Replay.” What must have felt like fate to Drake was the beginning of a long and confusing relationship.

Though Drake clearly has his eye on the talented musician, it isn’t until Rihanna’s relationship with Brown ends that Drake subtly reenters the picture. Shortly after Rihanna’s breakup with Brown, Rihanna and Drake got together at a bowling alley which many speculate was their first date.

Despite sources claiming things got heated and intimate, Rihanna still stuck by her words that they were “still friends.” Even though nothing seemed to be happening between the two, over the next few months Drake’s lyrics indicated that Rihanna was still on his mind.

Naturally, it was their music that kept bringing them together. When “Take Care” was released the rumors began again. The two appeared very intimate in the official music video, but there were no official signs of a romantic connection.

Fans were thrilled when “Work” was released, and many thought it had to mean that these musicians were finally entering a relationship together. Although the chemistry between Drake and Rihanna is undeniable, it just never worked out for them.

In reflection, Drake’s infamous 2016 MTV music video award speech definitely didn’t help things.

Over the past few years, there has been a fair share of opinions on the dynamic between Rihanna and Drake. Throughout the performances and collaborations, there was a lot of speculation, but nothing concrete ever panned out for these two in the love department.

Drake and Chris Brown surprise everyone

Drake and Brown’s relationship was destined for conflict when they realized they both had feelings for the award-winning singer Rihanna. Brown’s tumultuous actions that ultimately ended his relationship with Rihanna left many questioning his character and intentions.

In the thick of it all, Drake and Brown were rumored to get into a brawl at a New York City club over Rihanna in 2012. Given their intricate past, there was a lot of conversation surrounding Brown and Drake working together for the recent release of “No Guidance.”

However, in a recent podcast interview, Drake cleared the air for anyone who was confused about the collaboration. Drake explained that though Rihanna is no longer a part of his life he hoped his actions hadn’t offended her.

Rihanna’s absence in Drake and Brown’s lives seems to be the key to the success of Drake and Brown getting along. Drake even claimed that the beef between him and Brown fighting over a girl is “silly” in reflection.

“That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the most utmost love and respect for her,” Drake said. “I think of her as family more than anything. I felt, I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him.”

Drake was able to share his perspective on the manner by speaking out on the topic. It is understandable as to why Drake, Brown, and Rihanna all have different dynamics with one another. Regardless of their past, it will be interesting to see how they all continue to move forward.