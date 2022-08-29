‘The Patient’ Release Schedule, What to Expect From the 2-Episode Premiere

Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell star in Hulu‘s psychological thriller The Patient, which premieres on Aug. 30, 2022 with two episodes. Find out when to tune in to new episodes of the limited series. Additionally, we have some intel about what to expect from the premiere.

‘The Patient’ episodes: Hulu’s release schedule

Carell’s latest project will be available on Hulu beginning Aug. 30, 2022 with the first two episodes: “Intake” and “Alan Learns to Meditate.” According to Hulu, episode 1’s synopsis is: “Dr. Alan Strauss, a therapist mourning the death of his wife, takes on an enigmatic new client. As the two men wrestle with very different, individual problems, their professional relationship is transformed by a choice that binds them deeply together.”

Meanwhile, the synopsis for episode 2 of The Patient reads: “Sam delves more deeply into the reason he entered therapy, but he encounters resistance from Dr. Strauss as he attempts to continue their sessions. A gathering sense of not being alone leads to a revelation about the house.”

The 10-episode series will continue with the following release schedule:

“Issues” — Sept. 6

“Company” — Sept. 13

“Pastitsio” — Sept. 20

“Charlie” — Sept. 27

“Kaddish” — Oct. 3

“Ezra” — Oct. 11

“Auschwitz” — Oct. 18

“The Cantor’s Husband” — Oct. 25

Episodes of The Patient vary in length from 21 to 46 minutes. Since the series is an FX production exclusively for Hulu, you’ll need a subscription to tune in.

‘The Patient’s first two episodes throw you right into the action

Sam (Gleeson) wants his therapist, Alan (Carell), to curb his homicidal urges. The problem is Sam expects Alan to work his magic while he’s being held prisoner.

“In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again,” the show’s logline reads. “But Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother Candace (Linda Emond).”

In the first two episodes of The Patient, we learn Sam isn’t the only one working on his mental health. While in captivity, Alan works through some of the memories of his family he has otherwise suppressed, including the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), and his estrangement from his religious son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds).

Without giving too much away, expect to feel like a prisoner yourself watching these episodes. Like Alan, viewers are limited to the confines of the main characters’ minds. We get to explore Alan’s mind as he’s locked in Sam’s basement. Meanwhile, we learn more about Sam, who is a prisoner of his own homicidal compulsions. Additionally, fans can look forward to a major cliffhanger at the end of episode 2, “Alan Learns to Meditate.”

‘The Prisoner’ cast members that viewers can expect to see in episodes 1 and 2

It’s easy for The Patient can to feel limited to Carell and Gleeson’s narratives. Yes, the duo drives the action, especially in the first two episodes. However, several other characters who are vital to the story appear in the premiere.

For example, Alan’s son Ezra (Andrew Leeds) appears briefly in the premiere episode and again in episode 2. Moreover, Alan’s deceased wife (Neimi) makes appearances in both episodes. Both family members help clue viewers into what makes Alan tick.

Watch The Patient on Hulu. New episodes release every Tuesday on the streaming platform.

