‘The Pioneer Woman’: Yes, Viewers Have Seen the Inside of Ree Drummond’s Real Home

Ree Drummond has allowed viewers a personal look at Drummond Ranch and The Lodge throughout 29 seasons of The Pioneer Woman on Food Network. However, one area that appeared to be off-limits was the family’s home, located down the road from where Drummond films her cooking show. Have viewers ever seen the inside of Ree Drummond’s home? The answer is yes.

Drummond films The Pioneer Woman at the family’s lodge, just one of several residences on the family’s Pawhuska, OK property.

“The Lodge is a guest house on our ranch, and when we filmed the pilot for my Food Network show back in 2011, I decided to do it there because I often used The Lodge kitchen for events and gatherings and because my house was full of kids at the time!” Drummond explained in a post featured on her official website.

“It worked so well as a set that my production team and I just decided to keep filming there,” the celebrity chef revealed. “The Lodge holds a lot of people, and working there also allows me to ‘go home’ at the end of the day and plop on the sofa!”

Have viewers ever seen the inside of Ree Drummond’s home?

Believe it or not, Drummond filmed some early scenes of The Pioneer Woman at the family’s home.

The family celebrated Todd’s 7th birthday during the series’ second episode “Surprise Birthday.” Drummond was seen in her home kitchen making lemon blueberry pancakes for the youngest member of the clan in the installment.

In season 1, episode 5, “Frontier Family,” the Food Network personality made Malted Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies in her home kitchen ahead of a homeschooling field trip.

As she baked the treats, Drummond revealed she had two bins tucked away in her kitchen: one for flour, the other for sugar. Drummond admitted, “it was a little perilous when I had toddlers running around. I would scoop into the bin to get some flour every now and then, and there would be an action figure in there.”

The Drummond family recently moved into a smaller house

In the winter of 2021, Drummond revealed that she and her brood moved into a smaller home on their property and out of their family abode. People Magazine reported that the celebrity chef said the shift in residences was necessary. She teased fans with a peek into the new house after posting a photo of Jamar returning home from college on Instagram.

“It wasn’t a charming 50-year-old house. We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix,” Drummond explained of the home husband Ladd grew up.

“We built a small house next to our regular house over the past year. And we moved into it in December,” says the mom to kids Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd, 18, foster son Jamar, and mother-in-law to Mauricio Scott.

“We packed our things and walked across the yard — it was so funny — and moved in,” she says.

The Pioneer Woman airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

