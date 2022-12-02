‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond and Daughter Alex at Odds Over This One Essential Christmas Tradition

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond loves the holiday season. She has spoken many times over the years about how much she enjoys this festive time of year, from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. However, one of her four children doesn’t seem to be on the same page with their famous mom about how to continue one essential Drummond holiday tradition. What does Alex Drummond Scott do differently from her famous mom that puts her at odds with the Food Network star?

Ree Drummond | Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Ree Drummond’s has had the same Christmas traditions for years

The Food Network star enjoys all the long-established yearly family customs that accompany Christmastime. She had continued the same culinary and home traditions for many years on Christmas Eve and Day.

However, some of these customs could change since the Drummond family patriarch and matriarch Nan and Chuck Drummond passed. Also, daughter Alex is married and spends part of the holiday season with her husband Mauricio Scott’s family.

Per One Country, typically, Ree spent Christmas Eve at Chuck and Nan’s house, where the family enjoyed a big dinner. “Then we go to Christmas Eve service and come back to open presents with Ladd’s brother and his family.”

Christmas Day is spent quietly at home with her children. Ree serves biscuits and gravy while she, Ladd, and the kids open up gifts. “It’s very relaxed. Christmas and Thanksgiving are the two days of the year when we know the spurs will stay off the boots because the family doesn’t have to work. It’s such a nice—and rare—treat!”

The family may return to Chuck and Nan’s home to host the holidays, similar to what they did for Thanksgiving 2022 when they prepared their family meal and served it to the family who gathered there. However, Ree has not shared if that is the plan for Christmas 2022.

Ree Drummond and Alex are at odds over this one essential Christmas tradition

Ree told One Country that she prefers to keep things simple and low-key during the holidays. “I love nutcrackers, as I was a ballerina growing up. I love candles; the lighting is spiritual. And a real Christmas tree. I couldn’t live without the scent in my house,” she said.

However, Alex disagreed with her mom during a Walmart Live event, as reported by The Pioneer Woman website. “So my answer might be controversial to you,” Alex admitted, “but since beginning my newlywed life and having a home of my own, I have strayed to artificial trees.”

Ree differed from her daughter regarding this essential part of holiday decorating. “I love a real Christmas tree,” she said. “Searching for the perfect one. I love the smell and the mess. That said, it is a pain in the wazoo.”

She later admitted, “I’m afraid to start using an artificial tree because I’m afraid I’ll really like it.”

Ree’s traditions continue with the food she serves on Christmas

Ree goes to great lengths on Christmas Eve so the Drummond family can sleep in and do nothing the next day. Ladd gives the cattle a double feeding, and Ree serves her big holiday meal.

Her food tradition consists of a prime rib feast. “When the meat comes to the table, that’s the moment we all get excited about Christmas,” per The Food Network. The remainder of the meal includes Yorkshire pudding, roasted potatoes, and mushrooms cooked in red wine. “It’s a Christmas Eve tradition everybody loves,” she says.

The Pioneer Woman airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Gives Fans ‘Anxiety’ Over One ‘Unsafe’ Aspect of Cooking Show