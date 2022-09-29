‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Announces New Sleepwear Collection and Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Cute Pajamas

Ree Drummond has a brand new sleepwear collection and her fans are obsessed with the cute pajamas, robes, and more! The Pioneer Woman star expanded her clothing line with a variety of sleepwear featuring her signature floral prints.

Ree Drummond announces ‘The Pioneer Woman’ sleepwear

On Sept. 28, Drummond took to Instagram to announce her sleepwear line and included photos of her and daughters Paige and Alex modeling some of the pieces, available at Walmart.

“Jammies!! I can honestly say I don’t think I’ve ever posted a PJ pic of me before. Except those boudoir photos I shared a few weeks ago. Just kidding,” she wrote in the caption.

“Anyway, I have a new collection of PW sleepwear, and they are so cute, comfy, and kinda luscious if you want to know the truth!! The link to all the styles is in my profile. Hope you find a cute set or two that you love!” Drummond added.

Drummond’s sleepwear includes a number of options and beautiful prints

The Pioneer Woman website offered more details about the sleepwear collection. “In true Ree fashion, she thought of every design you could want when it comes to sleepwear. Think: short sleeve knit sets, long sleeve satin sets, sleep gowns, sleep shirts, and even elegant robes,” the site notes. “You can also choose from a range of vibrant colors and Ree’s signature pretty patterns.”

There are pajama sets that feature a solid top and print pants, with the writeup noting the PJs have “a loose and flowy style, perfect for those lazy days spent lounging around that seamlessly transition into cozy nights.”

There are pajama sets made with “elegantly soft satin fabric” as well.

Drummond’s collection also includes sleep gowns and sleep shirts, perfect for “hot sleepers” and available in satin or knit fabrics.

Finally, The Pioneer Woman sleepwear line includes robes in a number of colors and prints. “It features a chic wrap style that makes elegance effortless. Inside ties and a removable belt ensure an easy fit while lightly draped kimono sleeves add to the cozy comfort,” the site explains.

Drummond’s fans love the new line of pajamas and robes

Based on the comments left on Drummond’s Instagram post, fans are loving her latest Pioneer Woman sleepwear line. Her followers left rave reviews including, “Love them all,” “Pretty jammies and they look very comfy,” “Love the color and designs. Pretty,” and “Wow fantastic collection, beautiful fashion, sweet family.”

Others shared their obsession with Drummond’s sleepwear. “I’m completely obsessed! They are perfect. Every. Single. One,” a fan wrote. Another follower commented. “I must have the whole collection. Ree, you did it once again … absolute winners!!”

When one fan commented, “OMG these are gorgeous. Especially the robe,” the Food Network host answered, “The robes are cute and silky!”

There were a few suggestions in the mix too. “Would like to see you add some solid colors to your line,” one person commented. Another fan offered up, “Beautiful fabrics but a spaghetti strap top would be a nice addition to your lovely collection.”

