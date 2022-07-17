‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Barbecue Chicken Instant Pot Recipe Is So Quick and Easy

Ree Drummond makes an easy barbecue chicken Instant Pot recipe that cooks up so quickly. The Pioneer Woman star serves the chicken on a baked potato and piles it with fixings.

Stephen Colbert and Ree Drummond | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Ree Drummond made her chicken Instant Pot recipe as part of a lineup of cheap and easy meals

Drummond demonstrated how to make her chicken Instant Pot recipe during an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to cheap and easy meals. “I’m going to make a multi-pot recipe for barbecue chicken. And then I’m going to freeze the chicken and serve it over baked potatoes,” she explained. “The boys and Ladd absolutely love this dish.”

She noted, “And using a multi-pot is so much easier than firing up the grill for the barbecue chicken.”

The Food Network host added sliced yellow onions, minced garlic, bottled barbecue sauce, honey, vinegar, chipotle peppers, salt, and water to the Instant Pot with chicken thighs. She stirred everything together, placed the lid on the cooker, set it to a sealed vent, and cooked the chicken for 12 minutes.

“I am loving my multicooker these days,” she said. “It really is a revelation. I can’t believe how quickly it cooks things like this.”

Once it was finished cooking, she removed the chicken and used two forks to shred it. “You can totally shred it to smithereens, but I like to kind of keep bigger chunks here and there,” Drummond said. “Then you get nice chunks that have a lot of flavor to them.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star served the chicken over baked potatoes

Drummond’s barbecue chicken is perfect for serving on rolls, but she used it to top baked potatoes. “Barbecue chicken in minutes, how do you like that?” she said. “It’s just amazing and it is so tender, it’s just about to fall apart. I love the color that happens in a pressure cooker. It just gets dark and rich. You’d usually have to cook something for a couple of hours to get it like that.”

The Pioneer Woman star ladled some sauce from the slow cooker over the chicken. “The sauce is going to make sure the chicken stays marvelously flavorful,” Drummond said.

For the baked potatoes, Drummond rubbed a potato and baked it for an hour. Then she sliced it open, piled the chicken on it, and added sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, and sliced green onions. “And that’s a perfect dinner for one … or two or three … or eight!” she said. “Who’s going to say no to that?”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Drummond’s recipe earns rave reviews

Based on the glowing reviews left on the Food Network recipe, the meal is a total winner, with comments including, “So good and easy, my whole family love them!,” “The chicken was very moist and the flavors were delicious,” and “Great recipe! Easy to put together and oh, so tasty! Definitely in regular rotation now.”

Another reviewer noted, “Simple and tasty recipe. Freezes well and made plenty of meals. And save the leftover sauce/juices!”

“Every time I make this, it’s a crowd pleaser! Yum! Simple and delicious,” another satisfied reviewer commented.

Other reviewers shared that the recipe was successful with chicken breasts and was perfect served on slider rolls or sweet potatoes.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Puts a Fast Spin on Cowboy Favorite Pulled Pork Sandwiches