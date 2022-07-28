‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Braised Short Ribs Recipe Is ‘One of Life’s Great Pleasures’

Ree Drummond has an easy braised short ribs recipe that’s flavorful, delicious, and among her very favorite dishes. The Pioneer Woman star shared one easy trick if you’re making the dish a day in advance as part of your meal prep.

Ree Drummond calls braised short ribs ‘one of my favorite dishes on Earth’

Drummond raved about her short ribs recipe in a July 28 Facebook post.

“I remember the first time I ever made this, it was after going to a restaurant in Denver (it was called North Italia) with my sister-in-law Missy and mother-in-law Nan,” she wrote. “We were all smitten with a certain dish on their menu and this was my attempt at re-creating it.”

Drummond added, “My favorite trick is to make it the day before and refrigerate the liquid so it’s easy to remove the fat and reheat the next evening. Anyway, to this day one of my favorite dishes on Earth … and maybe the universe!”

How to make Ree Drummond’s short rib recipe

Drummond wrote about the delicious meal in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman website. “If you’ve never had beef short ribs before, you’re missing out on one of life’s great pleasures — and I’m not exaggerating this time,” she wrote.

The Food Network star continued, “Beef short ribs are like the most flavorful, delectable, tender, soft pot roast you can possibly imagine — but the meat is on a handy stick for your eating convenience. And really, if you make ’em right, the stick is only incidental — the meat falls off the bone if you so much as breathe on it. Oh, is it ever a treat.”

Drummond demonstrated how to make her braised short ribs recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. She chopped and fried bacon, removed the meat, and added olive oil. Drummond sprinkled the short ribs with salt and pepper, dredged them in flour, and seared the meat in the hot oil, browning for 45 seconds per side.

After The Food Network host removed the short ribs, she added onions, shallots, and carrots, stirred everything, and cooked it for a few minutes. Then she added red wine, salt, pepper, rosemary, thyme, and beef stock.

Drummond placed the short ribs in the pot and added the bacon. “Talk about flavor. There is nothing in this pot that isn’t absolutely scrumptious,” she explained. She placed the lid on the pot and cooked the short ribs in a 325 Fahrenheit oven for 2.5 hours.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star paired the short ribs with cheese grits

Drummond made easy cheese grits to go with the short ribs. “Cheese grits are the perfect combination of easy and delicious,” she said.

The Pioneer Woman star stirred stone-ground grits in a pan of salted boiling water and cooked them for 25 minutes with the lid on. She turned the heat off, mixed some of the hot grits into eggs, and added the egg mixture into the grits, stirring constantly.

Drummond added butter, grated sharp cheddar cheese, garlic, and cayenne pepper, then stirred everything and poured the grits into a buttered baking dish and baked it for 30 minutes.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

