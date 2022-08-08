‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Broccoli Mac and Cheese Recipe Is an Easy Mashup Casserole

Ree Drummond takes mac and cheese to a new level by mashing it up with broccoli cheese soup. The Pioneer Woman star’s delicious casserole is a family favorite that’s loaded with cheese and vegetables.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond made a broccoli mac and cheese casserole for her son Bryce

Drummond demonstrated how to make her broccoli mac and cheese recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. She was making some of her kids’ favorite foods, including a broccoli cheese soup/mac and cheese mashup, one of her son Bryce’s favorites.

“I’m throwing together some make-ahead dishes they’re all going to love,” she explained. “I’m going to make a big batch of broccoli cheese mac and cheese. It’s a mashup of two of his favorite dishes. And I have to say, I love this too.”

The Food Network host shared, “This casserole is a cross between broccoli cheese soup and mac and cheese. He could eat them both for breakfast, lunch, and dinner all year. He just adores them.”

She added, “Bryce and I have similar tastes when it comes to food … he’s definitely one of my most adventurous eaters. He makes up for Todd, who is not adventurous at all with food.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s broccoli macaroni and cheese recipe

Drummond’s broccoli mac and cheese recipe might sound complicated but it’s easy enough for even a beginner to make.

She boiled macaroni and got to work on the sauce. Drummond sauteed onions and celery in butter in a skillet, then added cut broccoli, cooking until it was soft, about 7 to 8 minutes.

The Food Network host sprinkled flour over the top of the vegetables then added dry mustard, whole milk, chicken broth, and half and half. She stirred the ingredients together and heated the sauce until it bubbled and thickened.

Drummond added chunks of processed cheese, grated sharp cheddar cheese, and parmesan cheese, then drained the macaroni and added it to the sauce. She stirred everything together, poured the mac and cheese into a buttered baking dish, and sprinkled panko bread crumbs and parmesan over the top.

The Pioneer Woman star covered the casserole with foil and baked it in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 45 minutes, then removed the foil and baked it for another 15 minutes.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Drummond’s mac and cheese recipe earns glowing reviews

Based on many of the reviews on the Food Network site, Drummond’s mac and cheese is a hit, with comments including, “Loved this! So easy to make and delicious” and “Awesome dis!!”

One person shared, “My husband and I both love this recipe. It’s straightforward and has turned out great every time I’ve made it. Highly recommend!”

Another reviewer noted, “Just made it. We loved it! I’m thinking next time maybe try cauliflower in place of or with the broccoli. So creamy and filling.”

“This turned out incredible,” another person wrote. “My entire family ate every last bit and asked when I would make it again. This is on my new list of at least once-a-month dishes I make.”

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Taco Twist on Mac and Cheese Is an Easy 20 Minute Meal