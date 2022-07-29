‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Brown Sugar Ribs Recipe Uses an Easy Cooking Trick

Ree Drummond has an easy trick for cooking ribs and a delicious brown sugar rub that gives them plenty of flavor. Find out how to make The Pioneer Woman star’s rib recipe, which she tops with a fruity mango salsa.

Ree Drummond’s ribs recipe involves a delicious sweet rub

Drummond made her brown sugar ribs recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to easy meals.

She made a meat rub by whisking together brown sugar, salt, paprika, cayenne, black pepper, fresh orange juice, and minced garlic.

“This is a super flavorful rub and a super colorful one too,” she said. Drummond was making the ribs for her sons. “I have learned that ribs are something that teenage boys love to eat,” she noted.

The Food Network host cut racks of ribs into two rib pieces then added them to the rub. “It’s kind of nice to cut them up and get the messy work done,” she explained. “You don’t have to worry about getting them on a board and cutting them when they come out of the oven.”

Ree Drummond uses an easy cooking trick to make ribs

Drummond used tongs to get the ribs well coated. “I’m going to make it easy by lining a big sheet pan with foil,” she said. Drummond placed the ribs on the foil and made a parcel by folding the foil up, making sure everything was secure inside.

“First of all, it won’t dirty up the pan,” she explained. “Second of all, it’ll seal all the juices and moisture in and let those ribs get nice and tender. Eventually, I’ll put them under the broiler to caramelize them a little bit but this will take care of the first stage of the cooking process.”

She baked the ribs in a 325 degree Fahrenheit oven for 2 hours.

Drummond made an easy pineapple relish to top the ribs. She combined fresh chopped pineapple in a bowl with red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, lime zest, honey, chili powder, and salt.

“Pineapple relish is so delicious and fresh and cool,” Drummond said. “And it’s the perfect compliment for those spicy, deep-colored ribs.”

She added, “I’m calling it relish to put on top of the ribs but this is nothing more than pineapple salsa. You can grab a bag of salty chips and serve it at a party. Ooh, it’s good!”

She finished the ribs by removing them from the oven and opening the foil pack. Then she placed them under the broiler for a couple of minutes to caramelize the meat. Drummond sprinkled the relish over the meat before serving.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s recipe earns glowing reviews

Drummond’s ribs recipe is a hit, based on the reviews left on the Food Network site.

“After 21 years, I finally found my favorite rib recipe,” one person commented. “Family of 6 approved! Kids loved it!”

Another satisfied reviewer shared, “Delicious ribs! I didn’t bother with the pineapple relish and didn’t miss it. These are great on their own and a great idea to cut before cooking.”

One reviewer shared, “This is a wonderful summer rib dish. So refreshing and delicious, I would definitely make this again for sure.”

