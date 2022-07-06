‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Caribbean Burgers With Mango Slaw Are Perfect for Your Next Cookout

Ree Drummond gives classic cookout burgers a unique spin with flavors of the Caribbean and a delicious mango slaw. The Pioneer Woman star shared the easy steps to make her quick hamburgers that are perfect for picnics and barbecues.

Ree Drummond makes ‘super-simple burgers’ with an island twist

Drummond made her unique burgers during an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to quick and easy cookout recipes. “Burgers at a cookout are always a classic,” she said. “But sometimes you want to shake up the flavors a little bit. That’s where Caribbean burgers with mango slaw come in. My family really loves them.”

She started by making the patties, combining ground beef, teriyaki sauce, grated ginger, grated garlic, sriracha, salt, and pepper. Drummond used her hands to work the ingredients together and formed the meat into patties. She placed the burgers on a sheet pan and chilled them in the refrigerator.

“Super-simple burgers to make and I love assembling them ahead of time,” she noted. “That way they’re all ready to go on the grill when you are.”

Drummond shared that cooking time depends on the thickness of the patties, noting it’s usually 3 minutes per side. She placed the patties on a grill pan brushed with vegetable oil and flipped the burgers. “No burger cooked in the skillet is as good as a burger with grill marks. I’m sorry,” the Food Network host said. “Even if they taste the same, there’s just something about those grill marks on a burger.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star paired the burgers with mango slaw

Drummond had the perfect side dish to pair with the burgers — a unique slaw featuring mangos.

She put sliced red cabbage in a bowl, added lime juice, sriracha sauce, salt, and pepper and tossed everything together. “I want this slaw to be completely coated in that sriracha and lime mixture so I’m going to toss it for a little bit just to make sure it starts to soften,” Drummond explained.

She added, “I’m serving this on the side but sometimes I like to serve it as a topping for the burger.”

Drummond added mango chunks, sliced green onions, and fresh mint and tossed everything together. “I don’t want to over toss it once the mango is in because the difference in color between the purple and the gold of that mango is stunning,” she explained. “I don’t want the mango to turn purple. Purple cabbage is quite overwhelming — it tends to take over very quickly.”

Drummond assembled the burgers and had a couple of additions

The Pioneer Woman star toasted brioche buns, then built the burgers. She spread mayonnaise on the bottom half, sprinkled salt and pepper over it, then added green leaf lettuce, a burger patty, sliced avocado, and mango spears.

“I told you everyone loves this combination and I was not kidding,” she said. “This is not the Bahamas but I’ve got the next best thing — Caribbean burgers with delicious mango slaw. I brought a little taste of the islands to a prairie picnic table. An Oklahoma-Caribbean mash-up? I like the sound of that.”

