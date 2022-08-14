‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s 11 Carton Chocolate Cake Recipe Uses a Unique Measuring Trick

Ree Drummond makes an easy chocolate cake recipe that uses a “simple trick” for a fun twist. The Pioneer Woman star mixes up the batter in a single bowl with the help of a unique measuring device — a yogurt container!

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond’s chocolate cake recipe uses a yogurt container to measure ingredients

Drummond demonstrated how to make the unique chocolate cake recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to answering kid-related questions.

“My first answer involves this yogurt carton and something very, very special,” she said. “I cannot wait to explain this one to you.”

When a young fan asked Drummond about her favorite dessert, the Food Network host had the perfect recipe. “I happen to love chocolate cake too and I’m going to share an extra special cake that you will not believe,” she said. “It’s called 11 carton cake. It’s based on a yogurt container and you are going to have so much fun watching this unfold.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s 11 carton cake recipe

The Food Network host added 6 ounces of vanilla yogurt to a bowl and then explained the cake’s concept. “The whole fun of this cake is that I’m going to use the container to measure all the rest of the ingredients,” Drummond said.

She filled the container with sugar and added it to the bowl then filled the carton with oil and added it to the other ingredients. Drummond added eggs and whisked the ingredients together.

“Isn’t this fun? Just using the yogurt container to measure everything?” The Pioneer Woman star asked. “It’s such a simple thing to bake and it’s based on a yogurt cake that they make in Italy and France. It’s often one of the first things that little kids learn how to cook.”

For the dry ingredients, Drummond used the container to measure flour and added it to the bowl, then did the same for unsweetened cocoa powder. She added baking soda, baking powder, and a splash of vanilla then stirred the mixture to incorporate everything well.

Drummond added a carton of milk and mixed the batter together, then added a yogurt container full of mini chocolate chips. “These are going to add more chocolate flavor and they’re also going to add a little bit of moistness to the cake,” she explained.

After stirring the chips in, Drummond poured the batter into a greased round cake pan and baked it in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 35 minutes. She removed the cake and allowed it to cool on a rack for 30 minutes, then removed it from the pan and cooled the cake for 30 minutes.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ made a simple buttercream frosting

Drummond made an easy frosting for her cake. “I’m getting ready to make this cake even more over-the-top delicious by making a vanilla buttercream,” she tested.

The yogurt container made a repeat appearance when she used it to measure powdered sugar and added it to the bowl of a mixer. Drummond added softened butter and a splash of vanilla, then beat the frosting until it was smooth.

The Food Network host frosted the top of the cake then filled a container with mini chocolate chips and sprinkled them over the top. “Chocolate with vanilla buttercream … that is a delicious combination,” she said.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Decadent Chocolate Poke Cake Recipe Uses a Surprising Hack