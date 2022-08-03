‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chicken Parmesan Recipe Is a Family Favorite

Ree Drummond makes a classic chicken parmesan recipe that’s a Drummond family favorite. The Pioneer Woman star’s chicken parmesan is loaded with delicious flavors and is easy enough for even a beginner to make.

Ree Drummond said her chicken parm recipe first appeared on her blog when her son was 5

On Aug. 2, Drummond took to Facebook to provide a link to her family’s favorite chicken recipe. “This is THE original Chicken Parm recipe I posted on my food blog in the old days,” she wrote. “If you’re wondering exactly how long ago … Todd was five when I posted it!! (And it’s still a favorite in our family!)”

Drummond posted the recipe on The Pioneer Woman website back in 2009. “This is one of the go-to dishes I make for my family of six,” Drummond wrote. “Rich, flavorful, and totally satisfying, we all love it, including my big, strapping cowboy of a husband.”

She continued, “And that’s a very, very good thing.”

Drummond added, “Break out the good parmesan for this one, my friends. It’s the right thing to do.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s chicken parmesan recipe

Drummond demonstrated how to make her easy chicken parm recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to her husband Ladd’s birthday menu.

“My husband’s idea of a perfect birthday is a night at home with the kids and me — and chocolate cake, of course,” she joked.

“A birthday dinner is all about making what the birthday person loves and my husband happens to love chicken parmesan,” Drummond added.

The Pioneer Woman star started by pounding 8 boneless skinless chicken breasts thin with a rolling pin. “I’m just pounding them so they get to be a uniform thickness,” she explained.

Drummond dredged them lightly in flour, salt, and pepper and added them to a hot skillet with butter and olive oil. She cooked them for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, until the chicken was golden brown.

The Food Network host removed the chicken from the pan and cooked the remaining breasts.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star makes an easy sauce and serves the dish over pasta

To make a flavorful sauce, Drummond started by adding diced onion and minced garlic to the skillet, then added broth. She allowed the mixture to cook for a few minutes until it was reduced by half. Then she added canned crushed tomatoes, sugar, salt, and pepper.

The Food Network host allowed the sauce to simmer until it was “thick and rich and perfect.”

She added parsley to the sauce and added the chicken to the pan, then topped them with grated parmesan cheese and placed a lid on the pan, simmering the dish until the cheese melted.

To serve the meal, she cooked linguini, drained it, and put it in a big serving dish. Drummond poured sauce over the pasta and topped it with the chicken breasts, then sprinkled everything with fresh chopped parsley and basil.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

