‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chicken With Pesto Cream Recipe Is a Delicious Dinner Idea

Ree Drummond makes an easy chicken with pesto cream recipe that comes together in no time for a delicious weeknight dinner. The Pioneer Woman star serves the chicken on a bed of wilted greens.

Ree Drummond makes easy homemade pesto

Drummond demonstrated how to make her chicken with pesto cream recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to easy meals that are ready in under 40 minutes.

She made homemade pesto by pulsing together basil leaves, parmesan cheese, pine nuts, salt, pepper, and sliced garlic in a food processor while adding olive oil.

“I love homemade pesto,” Drummond said. “It is such a treat. And this meal is so delicious and it’s going to take less than 40 minutes.”

She added, “It’s never an exact science how much to add of what with pesto and that’s why I love it so much. You just kind of eyeball it, keep mixing until it looks absolutely perfect.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star cooks chicken until it’s ‘perfectly golden’

Drummond seasoned both sides of thinly sliced chicken breasts with salt and pepper. “The sauce is really flavorful so you don’t have to season the chicken too much,” she noted.

“I like to do that because the chicken cooks faster but also I think the chicken is just a little bit more tender when it’s thin,” the Food Network host explained.

Drummond cooked the chicken in a skillet with hot butter and oil. “Boy oh boy, does this chicken look good,” she said after cooking it. “Perfectly golden, really sizzly, and beautiful.”

Drummond tops the chicken with a flavorful cream sauce

Drummond added more olive oil and butter to the pan, then added sliced garlic, thinly sliced red onion, and swiss chard. She used tongs to move it around, cooking until the greens wilted.

To brighten the flavor, Drummond added lemon juice. “I love what greens do when they get wilted in a skillet,” she said. “I don’t want it to be too mushy. I still like to have a little bit of bite to the greens.”

After putting the chard on a platter, she made an easy cream sauce in the skillet by adding heavy cream and pesto, cooking until it was thick. Drummond topped the swiss chard with the chicken and drizzled cream sauce over it.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond’s chicken recipe earns rave reviews

Drummond’s recipe is a winner, based on the positive reviews. “This recipe is flawless!!! My favorite meal!,” one person wrote.

Another happy reviewer shared, “I served this dish over fettuccine and it was a huge hit with my family. We will make it again for sure!”

Another person noted, “I made this for dinner tonight, substituting kale for chard. A huge hit all around! Easy and delicious.”

