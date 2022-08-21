‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chicken Sheet Pan Fajitas Is an ‘Incredibly Easy’ Recipe

Ree Drummond pulls together an easy fajitas recipe with the help of a sheet pan. The Pioneer Woman star’s sheet pan supper idea is loaded with delicious vegetables and includes a “super simple” blend of spices.

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond calls her sheet pan fajitas recipe ‘incredibly easy’

Drummond demonstrated how to make her sheet pan fajitas on an episode of The Pioneer Woman, calling it an “incredibly easy” recipe.

The Food Network host noted, “This has all the wonderfulness of fajitas but it cooks on a sheet pan, which I love.”

She made a “super simple” seasoning mix by combining chili powder, ancho chili powder, salt, and pepper. “How easy was that? You can get fancy and add like ground oregano and garlic powder and onion powder and all that stuff,” she said. “But I kind of like to keep it simple with things like this.”

Drummond added sliced onions, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and mushrooms to a sheet pan and sprinkled olive oil and half of the seasoning over the vegetables. “I’m actually going to cook the veggies for a little while in the oven first before I add the chicken,” Drummond explained.

She cooked the vegetables for 12 minutes in a 475 degree Fahrenheit oven.

Drummond cooks the chicken and veggies

Drummond sprinkled the remaining seasoning mix over diced chicken breast in a bowl and stirred the mixture. “I started the veggies because they take a little bit longer to get that kind of sizzly brown deliciousness going on and I didn’t want to dry out the chicken,” she explained.

The Food Network host removed the sheet pan from the oven and added the chicken on top of the vegetables.

“I love fajitas,” she said. “Of course, one quality of fajitas is just that sizzly yumminess on just a really hot skillet. So that’s why I’ve got the oven on almost 500 degrees.”

Drummond cooked the chicken and vegetables until the chicken was done. She removed them from the oven and squeezed lime juice over everything. “Look how delicious. It’s just like you made fajitas in a big iron skillet, right?” she asked.

She stirred the chicken and veggies together. “This is such a great way to make fajitas,” Drummond noted. “And I lined the sheet pan with foil so then I can just take the foil off, throw it away, and I don’t have to clean a pan.”

To serve, Drummond blackened flour tortillas over an open flame on the stovetop, added a spoonful of the chicken and vegetables, and topped it with salsa, guacamole, sour cream, cotija cheese, a squeeze of lime, and cilantro.

“Such an easy way to make one of the best Tex Mex dishes ever,” she said.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Drummond’s recipe earns rave reviews

Drummond’s sheet pan faitas recipe is a hit, based on the Food Network site reviews.

“Maybe the best fajitas I’ve ever had! Definitely the best I have ever made at home,” one reviewer shared.

Another person wrote, “Delicious! Super easy and very flavorful. I cooked the chicken on a separate pan and it was so tender.”

One person raved, “These fajitas were a huge hit!! I hosted a family dinner night and my crew couldn’t stop talking about how tasty they were.”

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Charcuterie Cheese Board Has No Rules: ‘Anything Goes’