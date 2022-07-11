‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Chocolate Cake Hot Fudge Sundae Is a Perfect Summer Dessert

Ree Drummond makes a sinful sundae with her classic chocolate sheet cake as the base. The Pioneer Woman adds a bit of spice to the dessert in both the cake and in a decadent hot fudge topping.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond puts a spicy spin on her classic chocolate cake

Drummond made her easy chocolate cake sundae during an episode of The Pioneer Woman as a dessert to top off a dinner with her husband Ladd. “I’m going to end our meal with a beautiful Mexican chocolate sundae for two,” she explained. “Truth be told, it could probably feed four.”

She joked, “This is based on the chocolate sheet cake recipe that I’ve made for centuries — or years.”

Drummond added, “This is the old chocolate sheet cake recipe that my mother-in-law Nan gave to me when Ladd and I got engaged years ago. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve made it for Ladd through the years but it’s caused him years of happiness.”

How to make Ree Drummond’s Mexican chocolate cake

Drummond made the chocolate cake first. While she melted butter in a saucepan, Drummond combined flour, sugar, and salt in one bowl and buttermilk, egg, baking soda, and vanilla in a measuring cup.

The Food Network host added unsweetened cocoa powder to the pan of melted butter, as well as cinnamon. “I just associate the combination of cinnamon and chocolate with Mexican flavors, so I’m renaming this chocolate sheet cake Mexican chocolate cake,” she said. “It’s as simple as that.”

She mixed the ingredients together and turned up the heat, then added boiling water. “The secret here is that you want the mixture to really come to a boil and almost start bubbling up the sides of the pan,” Drummond explained.

The Pioneer Woman star turned off the heat and added the chocolate and butter mixture to the bowl of dry ingredients then stirred it together. “This is the simplest cake you will ever make in your life,” she said.

Then she added the wet ingredients and stirred the batter then poured it into a small 6-inch skillet. “And because there’s so much butter in the cake, you really don’t even have to grease the pan,” she shared.

She baked the cake in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 15 minutes.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star topped the sundae with a cinnamon hot fudge sauce

The Food Network host made an easy cinnamon hot fudge sauce to make it a sundae. “This sauce is so magical. It’s just got five simple ingredients,” she said.

Drummond added sugar, heavy cream, cocoa powder, salted butter, and cinnamon to a saucepan and heated and stirred the mixture until the butter melted and everything was “thick and delicious.”

She served the dessert with scoops of ice cream, a drizzle of hot fudge, and whipped cream.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

