‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Calls Her ‘Best’ Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches ‘Delicious and Beautiful’

Ree Drummond has created many beautiful and tasty frozen desserts throughout hundreds of episodes of her Food Network series, The Pioneer Woman. One of her favorite taste combinations is chocolate and peanut butter. Therefore it is only natural that she developed a spin on the sweet flavor twist by combining them to make “delicious and beautiful” Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Ree Drummond | Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Ree Drummond says ice cream sandwiches are one of her husband Ladd’s favorite treats

In a post on her Pioneer Woman website, Drummond explained that ice cream sandwiches are one of her husband, Ladd Drummond’s, favorite frozen treats.

Throughout her career as a Food Network celebrity, Drummond has developed several tasty and beautiful spins on the handheld frozen treat.

These include an ice cream sandwich cake, donut ice cream sandwiches, chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches, and icebox sandwiches.

How to make Ree Drummond’s Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches

There are two necessary steps for creating Ree Drummond’s Chocolate-Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches.

First, you must make bake a batch of delicious and tasty cookies.

The process is easy if you have the following ingredients at hand.

These components include peanut butter, powdered sugar, flour, instant coffee granules, baking powder and soda, salt, butter, light brown, and granulated sugar.

Also included are vanilla and egg, semisweet chocolate, and chocolate ice cream.

To make the cookies, combine peanut butter and powdered sugar. Then drop onto a baking sheet to freeze for a couple of hours before proceeding to the next steps.

When making the cookies, mix the flour, coffee granules, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Then, combine the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a separate bowl until combined.

Add egg and vanilla, followed by flour and chocolate chunks.

Scoop cookies onto a baking sheet. Then, remove the peanut butter rounds atop each cookie and wrap dough around each piece before baking.

Once cooked, scoop ice cream between each cookie and sandwich them together. Wrap well and freeze until firm.

The Food Network star loves ice cream so much she opened her own shop

In 2019, Drummond announced that she was opening an ice cream shop in the town of Pawhuska, OK.

She named it after her beloved Basset Hound, Charlie.

Charlie’s Sweet Shop menu items pay tribute to the life Drummond, and her husband Ladd have created on their ranch with their five children. Menu items include “Wild about Berries” and “Road to The Ranch,” via a screenshot of the menu posted to Yelp.

The store also features a touching mural of the Drummond family’s beloved dog.

It features a basset hound with long floppy ears and an ice cream cone on his head. Below the picture reads the text, “In memory of Charlie, the ultimate sweetheart.”

The complete recipe for Ree Drummond’s Chocolate–Peanut Butter Ice Cream Sandwiches can be found on the Pioneer Woman website.

The Pioneer Woman airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

