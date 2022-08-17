‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Churro Chip Ice Cream Sundae Is ‘Totally Over-the-Top’

Ree Drummond makes an easy ice cream sundae that uses a simple store-bought ingredient for churro chips. The Pioneer Woman star fries up wonton wrappers to make the chips, then builds the ‘over-the-top’ ice cream sundae.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond makes churro chips with an easy shortcut

Drummond made the dessert as part of a lineup of Tex Mex recipes on an episode of The Pioneer Woman, calling it a “totally over-the-top” treat in the intro. “We are going to end our Tex Mex bunch of recipes with a sweet treat,” she explained. “I’m going to make churro chip sundaes. Anything with the word churro gets me instantly excited.”

Drummond added, “This is amazing and it’s a really simple way to get that cinnamon-y sugar churro goodness.”

The Food Network host started by frying wonton wrappers cut into triangles. “I just fried them in vegetable oil,” she said. “It was about 375 degrees. And I’m sprinkling over a mixture of cinnamon, sugar, and sea salt. My gosh. Check this out. Has your mom gone crazy or what?”

She tossed the chips with the cinnamon sugar and noted, “I’ve been doing these in batches because the wonton wrappers cook so quickly in that oil. You just want them to be fried and crisp and then you toss them in this cinnamon sugar mix.”

Drummond placed the finished chips on a sheet pan lined with paper towels and sprinkled the remaining sugar mixture over them.

Ree Drummond builds the ice cream sundae

Drummond noted that she loves the chips as a snack but she decided to add them to ice cream. She scooped strawberry, vanilla, and dulce de leche ice cream flavors in a bowl, explaining, “This bowl of ice cream would be perfect on its own. This platter of churros would be perfect on its own. But I am basically going to cause an implosion of goodness. I’m going to combine the two and make a churro chip sundae.”

Drummond started to arrange the chips around the scoops of ice cream when her daughter took a chip from the pan.

“I’ll just arrange them around the edge. You can have some fun and kind of stick them here and there in the ice cream,” she said. “But basically you don’t want to scrimp on this. You want to really load this…”

Drummond’s daughter took a loud bite which stopped the Food Network star in her tracks as the sound of a record scratching played.

“Alex, that’s too noisy to eat while you’re filming. I’m sorry,” she said. “Everybody, we need to wait for Alex to finish eating her churro chip.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star gives the sundae extra finishing touches

Drummond finished the ice cream sundae by placing more churro chips in the bowl and then added sundae toppings. “Of course, it’s a sundae, so we have to go a little crazy.”

She added a drizzle of caramel syrup, whipped cream, sprinkles, and a cherry. “Normally, I would pick up a spoon to eat a sundae like this,” Drummond said. “But in this case, the churro chip is my spoon.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Churros and Caramel Sauce Recipe Is a Simple 16 Minute Dessert