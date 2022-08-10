‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Churros and Caramel Sauce Recipe Is a Simple 16 Minute Dessert

Ree Drummond makes easy churros in just 16 minutes! As if the cinnamon and sugar coating wasn’t enough, The Pioneer Woman star also whips up a homemade caramel dipping sauce to take it to the next level.

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond makes churros in 16 minutes

Drummond made the easy dessert for her husband on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “Ladd is on his way to the lodge and I’m going to make him one of my very favorite 16-minute Tex Mex snacks — quick churros with caramel sauce,” she explained.

“They are so easy to make,” Drummond added. “Talk about a delicious treat.”

The Food Network host combined water, milk, sugar, salt, and butter in a saucepan then stirred and heated the mixture until it started to bubble. “You actually make the dough for the churros in a saucepan,” she said. “That’s part of what makes it so simple.”

Drummond turned the heat off and added flour and baking soda to the mixture then stirred the dough. “It doesn’t take long at all for this to come together in a ball,” she said. “You just want to keep stirring until it’s all mixed together.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star makes homemade caramel sauce for dipping

Drummond let the dough sit while she made a caramel sauce. She whisked brown sugar, half and half, butter, and salt, together and cooked the mixture until it started to thicken. She added vanilla and cayenne, and cooked it for another minute.

“The caramel sauce looks amazing,” she said. “It’s nice and thick and bubbling away.” She turned the heat off and allowed the sauce to cool.

To fry the churros, Drummond placed a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip in a measuring cup then added half of the dough to the bag. “If I try to fill the bag with all of it, it gets a little bit unwieldy in terms of piping it,” Drummond said. “So I usually do it in batches.”

The Pioneer Woman star heated a pot of vegetable oil to 360 degrees and piped a 4 or 5-inch length of dough into the oil. While the churros fried, she made a cinnamon and sugar mixture by combining the ingredients on a sheet pan.

Drummond removed the churros from the oil and placed them in the cinnamon sugar, tossing to coat the dessert well. She served them with the caramel sauce for dipping.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Drummond’s churros recipe earns positive reviews

Based on some of the reviews left on the Food Network site, Drummond’s churros recipe is a winner.

“These churros were easy to make and tasted great, especially with the dipping sauce,” one person shared.

Others noted, “The churros were amazing!” and “So delicious!“

Another happy reviewer shared, “I made this recipe last night with my kids and they turned out great! They were a big hit and super easy to make!”

“Easy peasy and oh so amazing,” one person wrote. “My daughter made them and they tasted like fresh homemade churros! So delish!”

