‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Citrus Shrimp Nachos Are a Perfect Summer Appetizer

Ree Drummond has the perfect summer appetizer that’s crisp and delicious — a spin on nachos using shrimp and other fresh flavors. The Pioneer Woman star gave a classic snack a classy upgrade and, best of all, it couldn’t be an easier recipe to make.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond makes an easy citrus shrimp nachos appetizer

Drummond made her easy summer appetizer during an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to a menu she made for a gathering with her friends. “Every once in a while it’s fun just to get together with girlfriends, relax, have some good food, and have a great time,” she said.

Drummond planned a menu of small bites to serve her girlfriends. She started with citrus shrimp nachos. “These are nothing like regular Tex Mex nachos — they’re cool and crisp and flavorful and I love them,” she shared.

The Food Network host chopped cooked shrimp into small pieces. “I just want to make sure all the pieces of shrimp are small enough to fit on a nacho chip,” she explained.

Drummond placed the shrimp in a bowl and made an easy marinade to “make it super flavorful for the nachos.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star made a delicious mango mixture and marinade

Drummond combined diced jicama, diced mango, sliced green onion, jarred pimento, cilantro leaves, and the shrimp in a bowl.

For the marinade, she combined olive oil, honey, orange juice, lime juice, salt, pepper, and green hot sauce in a mason jar and shook it to combine the ingredients.

“It’s really fun to have girls over because you can have a little bit more fun with the food than you could if you had, for instance, cowboys over,” Drummond said. “I don’t know why cowboys are so limited in the food that they like.”

She poured some of the marinade over the ingredients, tossed everything together, covered the bowl, and refrigerated the mixture for one hour.

“It’s so pretty! The pink shrimp and the red peppers and the cilantro, the mango — I love colorful food,” Drummond said. “Which is why I like to step away from cowboy food every once in a while.”

She joked, “Cowboy food is brown, hot — and plenty of it.”

The Pioneer Woman star added, “This would make a great shrimp salad on its own. But on top of tortilla chips, forget about it. Delicious.”

Drummond assembled her easy appetizer

To assemble the citrus shrimp nachos, Drummond used round tortilla chips as the base, pointing out how it’s important to choose sturdy chips. “They’re pretty substantial,” she noted. “You don’t want to get a super thin chip.”

The Food Network host put a spoonful of the shrimp mixture on top of each chip and added a sprinkle of cotija cheese crumbles. She added a cilantro leaf to each and placed the finished chips on a platter.

“So, so pretty,” she said. “You can never make enough of these nachos.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Nacho Cheese Casserole Recipe Is a No Frills Dinner Idea Your Family Will Love