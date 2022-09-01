‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Wishes Daughter Paige a Happy Birthday With the Sweetest Instagram Message

Ree Drummond is celebrating her daughter Paige‘s birthday with a sweet message on Instagram. The Pioneer Woman star shared her pride for everything her daughter is with a lineup of photos.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond wishes her daughter Paige a happy birthday on Instagram

On Aug. 31, Drummond took to Instagram to share a number of photos of her daughter Paige and wish her a happy birthday.

“Paige. My beautiful, mighty Paige. These photos show a few of her many facets. Working girl, cowgirl, horse lover, graduate, daughter, sister, friend. But to me, she’ll always be the girl in that very last pic,” she wrote in the caption. “Nan was holding her in that photo, and I think about how proud she’d be of her granddaughter today … and how much of Nan Paige carries with her. Happy birthday, Paige!”

Paige responded, referencing the baby pic her mom posted: “Love you so much mom!! Thank goodness I’m tall or I’d still have those legs.”

Drummond’s fans shared birthday messages for Paige

Drummond’s followers flooded the comments section with birthday messages. “Happy birthday Paige. I think it’s safe to say we all feel you’ve grown up with us and you’re a little piece of all our hearts. Have a beautiful day,” one fan wrote.

Other commenters wrote, “She is so gorgeous and down to earth, love her,” “Happy birthday to Paige! I’m one of your early blog readers so she grew up in front of me,” and “Happy birthday Paige! She is more beautiful every day!”

“Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Paige,” another Instagram follower noted. “I feel like we have all had a front row seat watching this girl grow into a beautiful woman, inside and out.”

“She’s such a beautiful young lady! I’ve loved watching all your children grow up from The Pioneer Woman TV episodes. Happy Birthday Paige!” another fan wrote.

Paige was once called Ree Drummond’s ‘worst assistant’

Drummond may be proud of her daughter for many things, but Paige might not be cut out for a TV chef career, based on her work during an episode when she assisted her famous mom.

Paige stepped in front of the camera on The Pioneer Woman to make a vegetarian curry bowl recipe.

At one point Paige added an ingredient and banged the bowl against the pan. Drummond scolded her playfully, saying, “That’s not good for sound. Have you not learned this in the past year-plus?”

When Paige scooped ginger into the pan using a small rubber spatula, she smacked it against the pan, causing the liquid to splash up on her mom.

“I did not think that that was gonna happen,” Paige said.

The Food Network host walked away to clean her shirt and Alex commented, “So far Paige is the worst assistant. Let’s see who can beat her.”

Paige claimed, “It was an accident.”

The full vegetarian curry bowl recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Said She Learned a Big Life Lesson After 1 Challenging Moment With Ladd