‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Dubbed ‘Ultimate Football Mom’ for Whirlwind Trip to See Son’s Game

Ree Drummond has shown her dedication to supporting her kids often over the years. The Pioneer Woman star just took a whirlwind trip to see her son Bryce play college football and her daughter Paige, who accompanied her, dubbed her mom “ultimate football mom.”

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond traveled to see her son Bryce play football

On Sept. 13, Drummond took to Instagram to share her quick visit to see her son play football. “Drove to Texas, met Paige, bought a t-shirt, watched the game, hugged Bryce, ate two chicken fingers, slept six hours, drove home. Go Mean Green!” she wrote in the caption.

Of course, Ree and Paige showed their spirit by wearing college shirts and waving green and white pom poms. Drummond also included a pic of the action and brother-sister and mother-son photos with Bryce.

Paige commented, “Ultimate football mom” while Drummond’s daughter Alex wrote, “so happy.”

Fans loved seeing Ree Drummond’s football mom pride

Drummond’s fans flooded the comments, writing encouraging things like, “So cute! Go Mean Green,” “Ree!! You are living your best life! Well done,” “Great mom,” and “It’s what good moms do.”

Another fan simply said, “Great football mom!!”

One of her followers gushed, “I love how you shower your precious kiddos with unconditional love. Our nation could use more moms and dads like you and Ladd.”

Other fans wrote, “Awesome! I know your heart was happy,” “You are just the cutest mama fan!,” “Looks like a perfect weekend trip!,” and “And you’ll do it all again next home game! That’s what we do!”

Another Instagram user commented, “And I bet that hug was worth it!”

Friday night football has been a Drummond family tradition for a long time and the Food Network host shared her love for the game in a Sept. 5 Instagram post.

Drummond posted a pic of her nephew Stu, daughter Alex, and son-in-law Mauricio at a game.

“They have their friends and their jobs and their college classes and their lives … but on Friday nights in the fall, they’re Huskie fans,” Drummond wrote in the caption. “They travel home and show up!! Thank God for football.”

The Food Network host featured one of her football player sons on the cover of ‘Pioneer Woman’ magazine

On Sept. 6, Drummond shared the latest cover of The Pioneer Woman magazine on Instagram.

“Hands down my favorite cover for two important reasons: Todd & the Huskies,” she noted in the caption. “Also, I’m just here to normalize dyeing one’s hair to match school colors. Go Dawgs!!”

An August blog post on The Pioneer Woman website featured photos of Todd in action and gave some indication of Drummond’s role as an ultimate football mom.

“What can I say? I’m a Todd — and Huskies — fan for life!” she explained. “There is nothing more exciting and thrilling than Friday-night football games in a small town. There’s also nothing more stressful for the mom of a quarterback than Friday night football games!”

