‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Eggplant Lasagna Roll-Ups Features Summer’s Bounty in a Perfect Meal

Ree Drummond, star of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, is a huge fan of meals based around garden favorites. Glorious summer days lend themselves to delicious and easy dishes full of the season’s bounty. Therefore, Ree Drummond’s Eggplant Lasagna Roll-Ups recipe ticks off all the boxes, making it a perfect summertime dish and a make-ahead freezer meal.

Drummond regularly swaps out meat-heavy meals for vegetable-based dishes

For many years, Drummond explored vegetarianism. She eschewed meat but changed her lifestyle after meeting and falling in love with cattle rancher Ladd Drummond.

However, she hasn’t left her love for plant-based meals behind.

Drummond regularly features meat-free meals for budget-friendly vegetable-based dishes.

In a season 12 episode titled “Meatless Marvels,” Drummond stocked her kitchen with all the ingredients to make some of her favorite meatless meals.

She demonstrated how to pull together Broccoli Cheese, Baked Potatoes, Greek Grilled Eggplant Steaks, Roasted Vegetable Panzanella, Italian Cornbread, and Tofu Lettuce Wraps.

Her Pioneer Woman website also features tons of Vegetarian recipes.

Ree Drummond’s Eggplant Lasagna Roll-Ups features Summer’s bounty in a perfect meal

Drummonds’ Eggplant Lasagna Roll-Ups are a cinch to whip up and are just as delicious as leftovers, making for back-to-back super-simple meals.

It features pasta, vegetables as well as creamy cheese.

You will need several ingredients to prepare this delicious dish, which should convert those on the fence about trying a veggie lasagna.

These elements include salt, regular lasagna noodles, eggplant, olive oil, black pepper, and ricotta.

Also needed are mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, one egg, Marinara sauce [homemade or jarred], heavy cream, and chopped, fresh basil.

There are several steps to Ree Drummond’s eggplant lasagna recipe, but none are too difficult

Drummond’s recipe has several steps. However, none are too difficult for even a novice cook to master.

First, preheat the oven broiler. Then, add salt to a large pot of water and bring to a boil.

Add the noodles and cook until al dente. Drain well and set aside.

Next, trim eggplants and slice with skin on into six pieces. Place on a baking sheet, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil until the eggplant is tender.

Mix ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, egg, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl.

In a small pot, add Marinara sauce with cream stirred in.

To assemble, lay out one noodle at a time. Spread cheese mixture atop each, followed by an eggplant slice.

Add sauce to the bottom of a baking pan, followed by the rolls. Top with remaining sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese and bake until the sauce bubbles.

The complete recipe can be found on the Pioneer Woman website.

The Pioneer Woman airs at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

