‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Everything Bagel Bombs Are the Perfect Make-Ahead Breakfast or Snack

Ree Drummond has a perfect breakfast bagel idea that can be made ahead of time, stored in the freezer, and quickly reheated for breakfast on-the-go. The Pioneer Woman star’s bagel bombs are stuffed with a delicious filling and topped with “everything” seasoning.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond makes an easy freezer bagel bombs recipe

Drummond demonstrated how to make her bagel bombs during an episode of The Pioneer Woman. She was prepping meals for the freezer and this easy recipe makes an ideal quick breakfast.

“I am stocking the freezer and making dinner tonight,” she explained. “For the freezer, I’m going to make a batch of everything bagel bombs. My family loves them. I really love them and they’re a great thing to pop into the freezer.”

She continued, “Bagel bombs are such a cool thing and I’ve been seeing them more and more. Basically, imagine an everything bagel smeared with cream cheese and topped with cheese and ham.”

The Food Network host added, “Except with a bagel bomb, everything is tucked neatly inside the bagel.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s bagel dough is a simple recipe

Drummond made an easy dough for the bagel bombs. She combined all-purpose flour and salt on low speed in a mixer, then drizzled in olive oil until combined and added active dry yeast and warm water. The Food Network host mixed everything until well combined, then tipped the dough into a bowl coated with oil, formed a ball, and tossed it in the oil. She covered the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise for an hour.

The Pioneer Woman star made the bagel bomb filling by combining cream cheese, grated sharp cheddar, and diced ham in a bowl.

Then the Food Network host pinched off pieces of dough “a little bit bigger than a golf ball” in size and rolled them into balls. To assemble the bagel bombs, she rolled each ball flat then added the filling to the center. “These are fully loaded bagel bombs,” Drummond said. She folded the edges of the dough to make a seam and put them on a greased sheet pan.

“Just like with regular bagels, I’m going to boil them before I bake them,” Drummond explained. She added honey to boiling water and dropped four bagel bombs in at a time, cooking them for a minute and flipping them halfway through.

Drummond sprinkled on an easy bagel seasoning before freezing the breakfast ‘bombs’

Drummond sprinkled the bagel bombs with an everything bagel blend — a combination of toasted sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onions flakes, garlic flakes, black pepper, and sea salt.

She baked the bagel bombs in a 425 degree Fahrenheit oven for 25 minutes.

The Food Network host shared her freezing process. After the bagel bombs cooled, she froze them for 20 minutes, wrapped each one in foil, and put them in a container in the freezer.

To reheat the quick breakfast, she removed the foil, wrapped the bagel bomb in a paper towel, microwaved it for 90 seconds, then let it sit for a minute before eating.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

