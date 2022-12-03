‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Sends a ‘Fake’ Message to Viewers, Say Fans

Ree Drummond‘s Food Network series The Pioneer Woman has made her one of the most popular personalities on the cable food channel. However, with that popularity also comes criticism. Some viewers appear to have difficulty accepting Ree’s farm wife persona and claim her overall messaging is “fake.”

Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Woman series premiered in 2011 on The Food Network

Ree was a food blogger when she began filming The Pioneer Woman in 2011 for The Food Network at her Pawhuska, Oklahoma home. Therefore, she was still trying to figure out how to act in front of the camera during the first season of her cooking show.

In an October 2017 with Delish, Ree claimed she would like the “first 15 episodes” of her cooking show to be “stricken from the record.” She said, “I was so green. If I ever catch one on TV, from time to time, I’m just like, ‘Wow.’ I had no clue.’”

She continued, “I still feel like some days I’m not sure what I’m doing, but I didn’t know what I was doing then. But that’s all part of the process. It’s all about sharing. I found a way to share my life on the ranch. Not just my life but my kids’ (Paige, Todd, Bryce, Jamar, and Alex Drummond Scott) and my husband’s [Ladd]. I’m glad that’s what the show is about, not just me.”

However, some ‘Pioneer Woman’ viewers claim the show sends a ‘fake’ message

Although Ree has many fans who love learning about her family and life on the Drummond ranch, some believe the family-driven show sends a “fake” message. Reddit fans believe that Drummond’s overall persona as a farm wife comes into question when, in reality, she’s a very successful businesswoman married to a lucrative rancher.

“She didn’t get as far as she has without some grit, some backbone, that is not displayed on the show and that I think would make the show much more watchable,” wrote one Reddit user.

“I can’t stand her housewife shtick since she isn’t a meek housewife but a savvy businesswoman. She comes off really fake to me,” penned a second viewer.

“This is my beef with her. I’d much rather her show that she is a strong, business-savvy woman who enjoys cooking for her family and using food to bring those she loves together. That’s an awesome person to be,” a third fan explained.

“It is absolutely fake. If Ree, honestly, were being herself, it would be fine. I know many women who choose to be homemakers who are amazingly bright women. But, her whole thing is an act. She wasn’t a simple farm girl who married a poor rancher. Ree came from money and married money. If she owned it, that would be great. I hate the fakeness,” wrote a fourth viewer.

Despite her naysayers, Ree Drummond’s brand continues to evolve

Since The Pioneer Woman series debuted 12 years ago, Ree has grown her namesake brand beyond her wildest dreams. The series jumpstarted a slew of products, business ventures, and television presence Ree likely could have never imagined when she first began blogging in 2006.

Along with her television series, Ree has published seven cookbooks. She has written two non-fiction and 11 children’s books.

Ree owns The Mercantile, a restaurant, bakery, and store in Pawhuska. Ree also owns Charlie’s Sweet Shop, P-Town Pizza, and The Boarding House in the same area.

Thousands of tourists, big fans of Ree’s, hit these businesses on their way through town. Ree also sells a line of kitchen, cooking, and dinnerware products and clothing at Walmart.

The Pioneer Woman airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

