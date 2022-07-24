‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Favorite Salad Recipe Is Her Killer Kale Salad

Ree Drummond has a number of healthy salads in her repertoire, including her killer kale salad, which she calls her favorite. The Pioneer Woman star amps up a boring bowl of salad by tossing it with delicious toppings and a simple homemade dressing.

Ree Drummond said her kale salad recipe is her favorite

Drummond demonstrated how to make her salad on an episode of The Pioneer Woman dedicated to answering frequently asked questions. “I love all food and I make a lot of drippy, decadent, rich recipes,” she said. “But one of the questions I’m asked the most is ‘What is your favorite healthy salad?’”

She continued, “I’m about to answer that. I’m whipping up a killer kale salad and it’s incredibly tasty. With every healthy salad, you gotta have a little fun.”

Drummond fried bacon bits in a skillet and let them drain on a paper towel-lined plate. She poured most of the grease out of the pan, added a tablespoon of butter, and cooked red onions for 15 minutes until they were golden.

Meanwhile, she prepped the kale by slicing it into thin strips and placing it in a bowl. “You can just tear the kale leaves into big chunks but I really like kale shaved thin, whether I’m making a salad or sautéing it with garlic and olive oil,” Drummond explained.

The Food Network host removed the onions and added sliced mushrooms, salt, pepper, and white wine to the skillet and cooked them for a few minutes.

Drummond made a simple salad dressing and tossed everything together

For the dressing, Drummond combined olive oil, balsamic vinegar, dried thyme, salt, and pepper in a mason jar, poured half of the vinaigrette over the kale, and tossed the ingredients.

The Pioneer Woman star added the caramelized onions, bacon, mushrooms, and goat cheese, and tossed everything together. “I want as much toppings as there is kale, basically,” she said.

Drummond continued, “The dangerous thing about a healthy salad like this is it’s so scrumptious you pretty much want to eat the whole bowl.”

She added, “Killer kale salad. I could eat this every day for the rest of my life.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star’s killer kale salad recipe earns rave reviews

Drummond’s kale salad recipe is a hit, based on the positive reviews on the Food Network site.

“Served this to a group of friends one night and everyone wanted the recipe!” one satisfied reviewer wrote. “I had leftovers and shared with another friend and it was still delicious. I’m going to make it again. Definitely ‘Killer.'”

One person raved, “I don’t normally leave reviews but I felt I needed to for this recipe. I don’t like kale but my husband does. I saw Ree making this and thought I’d give it a try. OMG!! I have to admit I enjoyed the salad, my husband loved it. Will definitely make again.”

Others shared glowing comments like, “Very delicious!,” “All the flavors are very well-balanced. I will be making it again,” and “Very tasty. I will be making kale salad again and again.”

