‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Shares the Sweet Friday Night Family Tradition That Brings Alex and Mauricio Scott Home

Ree Drummond has entered a different phase of motherhood. Of her five children, only one still lives at home full-time, son Todd, a high school senior. Paige has graduated college. Sons Bryce and Jamar are still deep in thier studies, and Alex lives in Texas with her husband, Mauricio Scott. But there is one thing that brings at least her oldest daughter back to the nest, a sweet Friday night tradition enjoyed for years by the Drummond clan.

Ree Drummond | Food Network/YouTube

Ree Drummond enjoys every moment with her children as they grow into adulthood

In an essay written for her Pioneer Woman website, Drummond revealed that her relationship with her adult children is much different than when they were younger. She says getting all the Drummonds together in one place is getting harder and harder.

Paige graduated from the University of Arkansas and moved to Texas after completing her studies. Bryce attends the University of North Texas. Jamar attends the University of Central Oklahoma, and Todd has committed to studying at the University of South Dakota.

“These days, with the kids off in different directions, I’m happy with a kiss on the cheek from whatever child is around,” Ree says. “While it’s absolutely painful to see how grown up they all are, it’s a wonderful feeling to see the people they’re becoming,” she says.

A sweet Friday night tradition returns one Drummond offspring to the nest

In an Instagram post dated Sept. 5, Drummond shared a photo of her kids and nephew Stuart Smith returning home for a longstanding Drummond Friday night tradition: football. Drummond’s sons and foster son Jamar played for many years in local and high school teams. Husband Ladd has coached local teams for years. Therefore, the game is in the family’s DNA.

As son Todd finishes his last year playing for his Oklahoma high school football team, his big sister Alex and her husband Mauricio regularly drive from Texas to the Drummond hometown of Pawhuska, OK, to watch.

Drummond shared her feelings about how football unites her family in a caption of a photo featuring her daughter, son-in-law, and nephew.

“They have their friends and their jobs and their college classes and their lives…but on Friday nights in the fall, they’re Huskie fans. They travel home and show up!! Thank God for football,” Drummond wrote.

Ree Drummond’s family tradition is football

Beyond happy for my youngest kid. @usd is such a perfect fit for him in every way. ? Congrats, Todd…and @SDCoyotesFB here we come! ❤️ #GoYotes https://t.co/0YiyvRgoXs — Ree Drummond – The Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) June 29, 2022

Drummond said that football has always taken center stage in the Drummond household. If the boys weren’t playing the game, the family watched. Son Todd signed on to play with the University of South Dakota team.

However, the Food Network star shared that she didn’t realize how much the family’s conversations revolved around the game until shortly after Paige left for college for the first time and she was left home with three sons.

The Pioneer Woman star told Us Weekly, “We were eating. They talked about who would play center on the team, and the offensive coach said this about him. I said, ‘I’m going to Tulsa to get my hair done tomorrow,’ And it was just silence, just crickets. They gave me an obligatory pause, and then they kept talking about the ball.”

The Pioneer Woman airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Son-in-Law Mauricio Scott Had a First-Rate Reply to Her Latest Instagram Video About Ranch Life