‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Frittata Recipe Is Loaded With Vegetables

Ree Drummond whips up an easy frittata recipe that’s loaded with healthy vegetables and perfect for any meal of the day. The Pioneer Woman star shares some of her favorite frittata ingredients, though the dish is easily customizable.

Ree Drummond | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond shared her love of frittatas

Drummond wrote about her Sunday frittata recipe in a blog post on The Pioneer Woman website. She made the dish for lunch after raiding her refrigerator. “After spotting a few half-empty and leftover ingredients in my fridge, I knew I had no choice but to whip up a frittata,” she wrote.

“A frittata, my friends, is basically a crustless quiche, and one of the glorious things about it is that you cook the filling ingredients and bake the frittata in the same skillet,” Drummond continued. “Super simple, super easy.”

The Food Network host added, “Another huge advantage to frittatas is that you can use up a whole bunch of random leftover ingredients that might be languishing in your fridge. You’ll see what I used here in a sec, but there’s no limit to what you can throw in. So use this recipe only as a general guide. Change up the cheeses, veggies, add meats … have some fun!”

She also recommended using “a good, ovenproof nonstick skillet” so you can easily get the frittata out of the pan after baking it.

Ree Drummond’s frittata recipe is an easy go-to recipe

Drummond made the frittata recipe during an episode of The Pioneer Woman that focused on making dinner with her sister who was in town.

“My sister Betsy and I love to eat together and we love to talk about what we’re going to eat,” she explained. “Last night, we were thinking a frittata would be the perfect thing for our sister dinner.”

She sauteed sliced onions in butter until they were dark golden brown. Drummond microwaved a potato, allowed it to cool, then diced it into pieces. She added the potatoes, salt, and pepper to the pan with the onions.

“I love frittatas because there’s absolutely no limit to what can go in them and it always turns out delicious,” she explained.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star added more vegetables, including easy roasted veggies

Drummond chopped green olives with pimentos and roasted red peppers and added them to the skillet. “I love the flavor of olives in frittatas,” she said. “So salty and briny. I just love that flavor.”

The Food Network host added even more delicious ingredients to her dish — a variety of roasted vegetables. “They always come out incredibly flavorful and they are so, so easy,” she shared.

Drummond cut asparagus and mushrooms, drizzled them with olive oil, added salt and pepper, and cooked them on a sheet pan in a 450 degree Fahrenheit oven for 12 minutes. Then she added the veggies to the skillet.

She stirred everything and then made an egg mixture of whisked eggs, salt, pepper, hot sauce, and grated Monterey jack and parmesan cheeses. She poured the mixture over the vegetables, explaining, “I do it pretty slowly. I go around in a circle because I want the eggs to be totally evenly distributed.”

Drummond let the mixture sit on the heat for 30 seconds to set the eggs before moving it to the oven. She baked the frittata in a 450 degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 minutes.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Easy Dutch Baby Recipe Makes the Perfect Breakfast