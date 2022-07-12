‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Grilled Corn Casserole Is a Quick and Easy Side Dish

Ree Drummond makes an easy corn casserole side dish that’s perfect for the peak summer season. The Pioneer Woman even shared a no-mess kitchen hack for cutting corn off of the cob so you don’t lose a single precious kernel.

Ree Drummond shared an easy trick for cutting corn off the cob

Drummond demonstrated how to make her grilled corn casserole on an episode of The Pioneer Woman when she made dinner with her husband. “It’s super simple,” she said of the side dish. “Ladd and I both love corn so it’s just right.”

She grilled corn for about 10 minutes until the kernels were black, then sliced the corn off of the cob. She had an easy hack for making the job a bit less messy.

“I’m doing my very favorite trick for cutting corn off of cobs,” Drummond said. “I’ve got a bundt pan and I just rest the corn right on top and slice the kernels off and they fall right into the pan.”

She continued, “I never knew this existed until recently. And once I learned this trick, I thought, ‘Where has it been all my life?’ I have made so many messes slicing kernels off of corn cobs.”

Drummond mixed in some flavorful ingredients and cooked the corn casserole

Drummond shared that she often makes this dish by using uncooked corn. “Ordinarily, when I make this casserole I just slice the kernels right off of raw corn and then let it cook in the oven but I really like the flavor of grilled corn,” she explained. “You get those little blackened bits in there. Really good.”

The dish comes together quickly. She poured the corn into a baking dish and added heavy cream, hot sauce for “a little zip,” salt, and pepper, then dotted the top with butter.

Drummond cooked the grilled corn casserole in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 25 minutes.

Drummond also makes a fresh corn casserole recipe

Drummond calls her fresh corn casserole recipe “the most delicious side dish imaginable” and it’s an easy make-ahead idea.

“Any time I have a party or a big family gathering, corn casserole is always on the menu,” she explained. “I learned how to make this from my mother-in-law and it is the most delicious side dish imaginable.”

Drummond shared another pro-tip about cutting fresh corn. “In the process, I try to scrape along the cob because within this cob is this magical creamy milky liquid that really makes the finished dish wonderful,” she explained.

The Food Network host combined corn, butter, heavy cream, salt, pepper, red bell peppers, and jalapenos in a bowl then poured everything into a buttered baking dish. Drummond baked the side dish in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 20 to 30 minutes.

