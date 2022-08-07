‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Grilled French Toast Is an Over-the-Top Breakfast Recipe

Ree Drummond makes a French toast recipe that takes the classic breakfast favorite to new levels. The Pioneer Woman star draws inspiration from s’mores for the dish — and she doesn’t skimp on sweet toppings.

Ree Drummond, Maria Shriver, and Hoda Kotb | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond makes a decadent stuffed French toast recipe

Drummond demonstrated how to make her grilled French toast recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “Changing things up can mean slightly tweaking it or totally going crazy,” she said. “And that is exactly what I’m getting ready to do with a favorite on the ranch — French toast.”

The Food Network host added, “I’m going to stuff it, I’m going to grill it, I’m going to drizzle it and sprinkle it. You won’t even recognize it as French toast when I’m finished.”

She made a simple stuffing for the decadent French toast first. Drummond combined marshmallow cream, chocolate hazelnut spread, and chocolate chips. “So when the French toast grills, it’s going to have these nice little bits of chocolate melted inside the stuffing,” she explained.

Ree Drummond grilled the French toast and one of the toppings

The Pioneer Woman star sliced the bread next. “Now, normally when I make French toast, I slice nice little polite pieces of bread, probably half an inch,” she explained. “This time, there’s nothing polite about it. I’m slicing big old chunks.”

Drummond sliced a pocket in the bread and stuffed it with the filling.

She whisked together eggs, half-and-half, honey, and cinnamon, dipped the stuffed French toast in the mixture, then placed it on the grill.

Drummond cut strawberries in half and put them on the grill as well. “I think anything you throw on a grill pan is automatically just a little more flavorful,” she said.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star added toppings … and more toppings

Drummond heated pancake syrup in one pan and jarred caramel sauce in another pan. She placed the French toast on a plate and went to town with the toppings.

“I tried to find ways to really take this over the top,” she said. “I thought of a big dollop of whipped cream but then I saw that I had these big old marshmallows in the pantry. So I’m going to stick a big marshmallow on top.”

The Food Network host used her kitchen torch to toast the marshmallow, added the berries to the plate, and drizzled on maple syrup and caramel sauce. “You can see that there’s really no limit to what you could add to the top of this stuffed French toast,” she said.

Drummond wasn’t done yet. She added a sprinkle of graham cracker cereal to “give it a little bit of a s’mores vibe.”

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star makes a croissant French toast recipe

When Drummond ran out of traditional bread for French toast, she discovered that croissant does the trick beautifully.

She explained how to make her French toast recipe in a 2014 blog post on The Pioneer Woman website.

Drummond whisked together eggs, half and half, vanilla, sugar, and cinnamon in a bowl. She melted butter in a skillet and split the croissants in half then dunked them into the egg mixture. Drummond placed the croissants cut-side down on the skillet and cooked them for a few minutes on each side over medium-low heat.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

RELATED: ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Had to Learn How to Make Ladd’s Favorite Childhood Breakfast Before They Got Married