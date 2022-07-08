‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond’s Grilled Veggie Enchiladas: ‘What Could Be Better?’

Ree Drummond has been open about her unabashed love for enchiladas. Her tried and true recipes for the Mexican dish have become ingrained in Drummond’s family history. She’s made them simply with ground beef, cheese, and onions, and smothered them in enchilada sauce. She also has fun in the kitchen by using different types of cheeses that infuse the dish with a savory flavor. Her latest creation is perfect for those who would rather not eat meat. Drummond asked, “what could be better” than her recipe for Grilled Veggie Enchiladas?

Ree Drummond | Getty Images/Matt Stone

Ree Drummond talks love for Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes

In a post shared on her Pioneer Woman blog, Drummond declared her love for these types of dishes.

“I hate to state the obvious, but I’m gonna: I love Tex Mex food,” Drummond said.

“Call me pedestrian, call me cliché, call me predictable, call me Herman, I don’t care. Just feed me Tex Mex food and I’m putty in your hands,” the Food Network star continued.

“You’ve gotta make these enchiladas soon. They’re easy, breezy, beautiful (wait, that’s CoverGirl), and you can easily double and triple the recipe to feed as many as you need,” Drummond concluded.

The ingredients for Ree Drummond’s Grilled Veggie Enchiladas

Ree Drummond’s recipe for Grilled Veggie Enchiladas is packed with smoky and hearty vegetables, sweet and salty cheese, and zip-from green onions.

The ingredients needed for this particular recipe include the following stars of the produce department.

Green Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Onion, mushrooms, salt, pepper, and olive oil.

Also needed are Enchilada sauce, corn tortillas, and vegetable oil. Monterey Jack cheese, green onions, Roma tomatoes, cilantro, and Cotija Cheese.

Grill vegetables either on an indoor or outdoor grill. Once grilled, cut into large chunks. Set aside as the star of the filling.

Warm enchilada sauce in a separate skillet. In a second skillet, add vegetable oil and fry quickly, do not brown. Frying the tortillas gives them stability when you fill them instead of using soft tortillas that would turn mushy once filled.

Dunk one tortilla at a time in the warmed sauce. Move to a clean plate and spoon two tablespoons of the vegetable mixture in the middle, topping with cheese and green onion.

Roll the filled tortilla and place seam side down in a baking pan. Continue until all the filling is utilized.

Pour the remaining sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Her tips for perfect enchiladas every time

A key tip for creating a perfect dish of enchiladas is patience. The Mexican casserole entails many steps but the results are worth the wait.

After the delicious dish is baked, Drummond suggests not cutting into the enchiladas right away.

“If you can possibly stand it, let them sit about 5 minutes before you serve them up. Note that this will be very difficult,” she joked.

A great side to pair with the veggie main dish is black beans which add necessary protein to the plate.

The complete recipe for Ree Drummond’s Grilled Veggie Enchiladas can be found on her Pioneer Woman blog.

The Pioneer Woman airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. EST on The Food Network.

