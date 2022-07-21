‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Honey Garlic Grilled Shrimp Skewers Are Ready in 16 Minutes

Ree Drummond makes a quick and healthy grilled shrimp dish with a handful of ingredients that’s ready in 16 minutes. The Pioneer Woman star made her honey garlic shrimp as a dinner for one but it’s easy to scale it to feed a family.

Ree Drummond called her easy grilled shrimp recipe ‘one of my-time favorite 16-minute meals’

Drummond demonstrated how to make the recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “I am home alone and I have seized the moment by making myself a dinner of honey garlic shrimp skewers — one of my all-time favorite 16-minute meals,” she said.

“Living in Oklahoma on a cattle ranch, shrimp are not an everyday thing so I always jump at the chance to have some,” the Food Network star said.

She threaded ten shrimp onto two metal skewers and placed them on a preheated grill pan, sprinkled salt and pepper on them, and cooked the shrimp for 2 minutes on the first side.

Drummond made an easy glaze while they cooked by combining honey, grated garlic, sriracha, lime zest and juice, parsley, and crushed red pepper.

She flipped the shrimp and brushed the glaze over the top. “As the process goes on, the glaze just gets stickier and stickier,” Drummond said.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star served the grilled shrimp on a bed of wilted spinach

After cooking the shrimp for 2 minutes, Drummond flipped them again and glazed the topside, flipped them after a minute, then a minute later they were done.

“A lot of times, for a shrimp dish like this, I’ll serve it with rice or noodles. But I’m just going to wilt some spinach and serve it on a bed of this,” she said. “It’s going to be delicious.”

The Pioneer Woman star placed spinach leaves in a hot pan, sprinkled salt and pepper over them, and allowed the spinach to cook briefly. “I like to stop just short of it being totally wilted — so there’s that magic in-between spot,” she explained.

Drummond added grated garlic and stirred everything as it cooked. Then she placed the spinach on a plate, put the skewers on top, and sprinkled it with parsley. “And that is one perfect dinner for one, ready in less than 16 minutes,” she said.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond has a spicy grilled shrimp recipe

Drummond also makes a chipotle glazed grilled shrimp that has a spicy edge. She demonstrated how to make the recipe on an episode of The Pioneer Woman. She started by soaking skewers in water to prevent them from burning during grilling and threaded the shrimp on each stick.

“When I thread shrimp on a skewer, I always start with the fat end and then thread it through — and you want it to go through the other end,” she shared. “And that way, when the shrimp grill, they stay neatly on the skewer.”

Drummond whisked together lime zest, green onions, honey, olive oil, and adobo sauce from a can of chipotle peppers. The Food Network host explained, “It really packs a punch — not just with spice, but also with flavor. I never, ever get tired of adobo sauce.”

She preheated a grill, brushed the shrimp with glaze, and grilled it for 2 minutes per side, then brushed on more glaze.

You can find the full recipe on the Food Network website.

