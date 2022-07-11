‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Icebox Sandwiches Are an Easy Summer Treat

Ree Drummond makes an easy summer treat that’s a spin on ice cream sandwiches. The Pioneer Woman star’s icebox sandwiches come together quickly and are a total crowd-pleaser.

Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ree Drummond makes an easy summer treat

Drummond demonstrated how to make her easy spin on ice cream sandwiches during an episode of The Pioneer Woman. “We’ve heard of icebox cakes,” she said. “I’m going to make icebox sandwiches.”

She started by making instant French vanilla pudding by whisking in milk and then allowing it to thicken before she added peppermint extract.

“This is sort of a chocolate mint variety of icebox sandwiches,” Drummond explained. She added green food coloring. “This is going to be pretty, pretty bright green at first but we’re gonna calm that down in just a second,” the Food Network host explained. “I’ll show you how.”

She folded in two-thirds of a container of thawed non-dairy whipped topping. “See how pretty and light green that turned?” Drummond asked

Then she added mini chocolate chips. “I love these sandwiches,” she said. “They’re great for summertime. You can keep them in the freezer. Well, they’re great year-round, let’s face it.”

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star assembles the sandwiches

Drummond built the sandwiches next. She lined a quarter sheet pan with plastic wrap and placed a layer of chocolate graham cracker squares down then poured the mint pudding mixture in the center. She spread it to the edge and placed the remaining chocolate graham cracker squares on top.

The Pioneer Woman star brought up the sides of the plastic wrap to cover the sandwiches and put them in the freezer for at least an hour before cutting the dessert.

You can find the recipe on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond makes simple frozen confetti dessert cups

Drummond has another easy freezer dessert that she makes ahead and has on hand. Her frozen confetti cups come together quickly with just a handful of ingredients. “What a fun dessert, so easy to make,” she said on an episode of The Pioneer Woman.

Drummond added, “I’m pretty sure you’re gonna want to whip these up so let me walk you through the recipe.”

The Food Network host lined each cup of a muffin pan with paper liners then pulsed vanilla sandwich cookies into crumbs in a food processor. She poured melted butter into the cookie crumbs and pulsed to combine the ingredients. Then Drummond pressed the crumb mixture into each muffin cup with the back of a spoon.

The Pioneer Woman star combined crushed cookies with lightly softened vanilla ice cream and sprinkles, then spooned the mixture on top of the “crust” in the muffin cups.

She decorated the tops of the cups with rainbow sprinkles and white chocolate shavings and then placed the dessert in the freezer for 2 hours.

Once frozen, she removed the confetti cups from the pan and placed them in a single layer in resealable bags to store in the freezer.

You can find the full recipe on the Food Network site.

RELATED: Ree Drummond Raids Her Pantry and Fridge to Make a Unique ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Dessert